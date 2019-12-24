Justin Bieber has delivered an early Christmas gift to his fans, revealing details on an upcoming album and North American tour. Singer Justin Bieber warms up prior to the NBA All-Star celebrity basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Pizzello

Sorry, not sorry: Justin Bieber announces new album, tour and documentary series

The video teases a clip of his R&B-flavoured single ‘Yummy’

Justin Bieber delivered an early Christmas gift to fans on Tuesday, revealing details for an upcoming single, album and North American tour.

The Stratford, Ont.-raised pop superstar posted a video to his social media platforms titled “#Bieber2020,” which promised there’s plenty of new music to come in the new year.

The “super-trailer,” as he called it on Instagram, features Bieber emerging from a shack and setting forth along a dusty road towards a deserted gas station.

“As humans we are imperfect,” the 25-year-old singer says in a voiceover at the start of the clip.

“My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me.”

View this post on Instagram

#BIEBER2020 super-trailer on youtube now

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

The video teases a clip of his R&B-flavoured single “Yummy,” due on Jan. 3, which will be followed by an album that’s yet to be titled. He also will release a documentary series about his career in 2020.

Bieber plans to launch a 45-show North American tour starting in Seattle on May 14. He’ll roll through Canada with four stops in Ottawa (Sept. 1), Quebec City (Sept. 3), Toronto (Sept. 10) and Montreal (Sept. 14).

The performer has been hinting at the next stage of his career since appearing with Ariana Grande at the Coachella music festival in April.

After that, he spent ample time on Instagram referencing the upcoming project, at one point telling his fans he would release a new album before Christmas if he got 20 million likes. He later deleted the post.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber working with YouTube on ‘top secret project’

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Award-winning film, partly shot in the Stettler region, continues to reach a broader audience

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake rink anticipated to open before Christmas

All ice users are advised to exercise extreme caution when heading out on to Sylvan Lake this winter

Holidays to shift Sylvan Lakers’ waste collection dates

Those in Wednesday zones will be collected on Thursday, live tree pick up is the week of Jan. 6

Sylvan Lake Peewee A Lakers tie with Red Deer

The Red Deer Chiefs made the trip Dec. 14 to find a tied score with the Lakers at the final buzzer

Friends of the Sylvan Lake Library annual Christmas raffle continues

This year’s raffle honoured Kay Johanson who cross-stitched the prize stocking for over a decade

Sylvan Lake Wranglers stampede over Ponoka

The Wranglers added another to the win column with a 7-1 victory over Ponoka Sunday night, Dec. 15

Here comes Santa Claus: Track the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

NORAD is keeping an eye on the most important man of the night

Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving

Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations

Chinese embassy takes swipe at ‘some politicians’ over talk of freeing Canadians

Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig have been detained for more than a year

11-year-old Blackfalds girl starts GoFundMe for Red Deer Hospital

Funds raised from birthday wish to go to NICU unit

AA Lacombe Generals dominate Blackfalds 8-3 to finish 2019

Lacombe Generals play again Jan. 4 against Fort Sask

Award-winning film, partly shot in the Stettler region, continues to reach a broader audience

Abracadavers follows the story of Chris whose mom died in a freak hair salon chair accident

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

Most Read