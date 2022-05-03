SPARC dancers bring home multiple awards

Following disruptions during COVID-19, SPARC members jazzed up to get back to showbiz

The Sylvan’s Performing Arts and Rhythm Centre (SPARC) dancers bagged over 30 medals and titles across three provincial competitions over the last two months.

With disrupted operations during COVID-19, SPARC members were jazzed up to finally get back to showbiz.

“It was great to see them all back on stage after two years of not being able to do what they love,” said dance teacher Tami-Lyn Lindstrand.

Dancers between the ages of three and 18 master a range of dance forms including ballet, acro, jazz, tap, contemporary, hip-hop and musical theatre. Individuals can choose from recreational, semi-competitive and full competitive programs.

SPARC has been a part of the community since 1986. Initially operating under the name of Sylvan Studios, the organization was renamed SPARC in 2016.

Some SPARC members have grown to take on professional careers in dance as both instructors and performers.

Dancers look forward to competing in the Central Alberta Dance Festival scheduled from May 5 to May 7 at the Red Deer Polytechnic arts centre.

The SPARC season runs from September to June, with a final recital on June 18 at the Red Deer Memorial Centre.

Lindstrand shared her pride in watching the dancers grow throughout the season.

Located at 31 Cuendet Industrial Way, the dance group opens registrations in July. For further information call the office at 403-887-3981.