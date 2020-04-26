Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the sequel to the 2016 Benedict Cumberbatch film, has been pushed back from November 2021 to March 2022. AP photo

‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Doctor Strange,’ ‘Thor’ shift release dates

The animated “Spider-Verse” sequel is now dated for October 2022

LOS ANGELES — Hollywood studios are shuffling more release dates as a result of the coronavirus, including sequels to “Doctor Strange,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Into the Spider-Verse.”

Late Friday, both Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Co. announced updated theatrical release schedules that significantly delay some of their marquee superhero films.

Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the sequel to the 2016 Benedict Cumberbatch film, has been pushed back from November 2021 to March 2022.

Sony said its live-action Spider-Man, the third in the Tom Holland series, is being delayed from July 2021 to November 2021. The animated “Spider-Verse” sequel is now dated for October 2022, back from its original April 2022 release.

Efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus have resulted in productions being shut down, which has caused a domino effect in the meticulously planned theatrical release calendar all the way into 2022.

But not all the changes announced Friday were delays. Disney said “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which will have Natalie Portman taking up the hammer, will be pushed up a week to Feb. 11, 2022.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NFL draft averages record 8.4M viewers across 3 days

Just Posted

COVID-19: Alberta confirms more than 200 additional cases Sunday, no new deaths reported

One death was confirmed Saturday

No trust, no stability in UCP: One central Alberta physician says, who plans to leave community once COVID-19 is over

‘The devil is in the details’

Government announces 216 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Saturday

There are now 4,233 total cases, 1,471 have recovered

Total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta climbs above 4,000

297 new cases confirmed on Friday

Public waterfront parking lots now closed in Sylvan Lake

The closure of the three parking lots was announced the morning of April 24

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Doctor Strange,’ ‘Thor’ shift release dates

The animated “Spider-Verse” sequel is now dated for October 2022

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada as of April 26

More than 2,500 deaths reported

Mixed messages as Ontario, Quebec prepare to unveil tentative plans to reopen

Ontario Premier is planning to unveil a framework for reopening the province’s economy

Evacuation orders issued as rising rivers threaten Fort McMurray

Athabasca River and Clearwater River are flooding

Troops urged to seek help as use of mental-health services hits ‘all-time low’

It’s not clear why troops are no longer calling the military’s help lines

Gloves and masks become problem litter as COVID-19 prompts people to cover up

‘I’ve noticed on the lawn area where we take the dogs, the masks are starting to appear’

Trans Mountain, LNG Canada say they are on track despite pandemic

Current oil prices don’t have a direct impact

AP source: NBA training facilities to begin to reopen Friday

Any workouts that take place would be voluntary and be limited to individual sessions only

Most Read