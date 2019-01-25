Leaving Neverland: IMDB

Standing ovation for Michael Jackson accusers at Sundance

Wade Robson and James Safechuck speak out in film ‘Leaving Neverland’

Michael Jackson accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck have been greeted with a solemn standing ovation by a theatre full of people at the Sundance Film Festival.

The stories of the two men who allege Jackson sexually abused them as children are detailed in the documentary “Leaving Neverland,” which had its only screening Friday at the film festival.

In a Q&A, Robson said it has been an incredible experience being able to talk to Safechuck after feeling isolated for so long. Safechuck added that they were not offered any money to participate in the documentary, which will air on Britain’s Channel 4 and HBO this spring.

The Jackson estate denounced the documentary for rehashing “discredited allegations.” Jackson was acquitted of molestation charges in 2005.

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

