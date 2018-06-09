Stettler’s 10th Annual Steel Wheel Stampede winds down today.

Take in the Rotary Pancake Breakfast on Main Street from 8 to 10:30 a.m.

Dr. Von Houligan’s is under the Big Top Tent on the Exhibition Grounds with shows at 10 a.m., 12:30 and 8 p.m.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m.

Afterwards there’s the Stampede Market at the Stettler Community Hall and outdoor beer gardens. There are lots of things for the kids including Bouncy Boys, an arcade trailer, bumper cars and bazooka tag. There are food trucks on the grounds.

A Heartland Classic Jr. Jackpot Show is in the indoor arena and a TransCanada Farm and Ag Exhibit.

At 2 p.m. there’s an Antique Tractor Rodeo Pit on the grounds and a Jr. Dummy Roping Under the Big Top Tent.

The Stettler Public Library is showing a free kids movie at the Stettler Pavillion.

Slow Walkin’ Walter Cabaret is at 9:30 p.m.

The final rodeo performance of the weekend kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Don’t miss out on watching bareback riding, novice saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie down roping, bull riding, ladies barrel racing, team roping and saddle bronc.

The stock contractor is Big Country Rodeo and the rodeo is sanctioned by the Canadian Cowboys Association with Chinook Rodeo Association.

There’s senior and handicapped parking on the north side of the grounds.

Admission is only $10 per person and children five and under are free. Admission gets you into all events and attractions on the exhibition grounds.