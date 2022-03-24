Student theatre troupe staged ‘Fiddler on the Roof Jr.’

Depicted life of a poor dairyman and his five daughters

The cast and crew of the École Mother Teresa Catholic School theatre group entertained peers and the community with four shows of “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.” March 18 and 19.

Students between grades six and nine auditioned in September and formed a team of over 30 actors.

“After two years away from live performances, it was a wonderful opportunity to have students and the school return to a sense of normality, where they could explore and express their creative sides in a supportive and open place,” said drama teacher and musical director Rob Ford.

Funds generated from ticket sales of the two public performances will support costs for this year’s performances and future fine-arts initiatives. The musical theatre performers put together a show every year.

Grade 9 actor Kyla Keating said she often likes to use the persona of a character as a safety net.

“I always get a bit of stage fright before performing, which can sabotage my acting or singing. So, it’s important to overcome stage fright, one of the ways I do this is by hiding behind my character,” said Keating.

“I enjoyed getting to know the cast and building relationships with people that aren’t in my friend group,” said another grade 9 actor Coryn Tardif.

Fiddler On The Roof Jr. is a story about the life of a poor dairyman and his five daughters living in a tradition-steeped Russian town.

“All of the student performances were phenomenal. Our cast and crew performed exceedingly well,” stated the school.

While Disney and traditional musicals have performed well in central Alberta, the group might consider something new for next year’s performance, said Ford.