Sylvan Lake artist’s giant-sized cowboy boot auctions for $37K

The event raised funds for the Canadian Pro Rodeo medical team

Sylvan Lake artist Karen Filthaut painted a rodeo-themed 4-foot high cowboy boot that was auctioned for $37,500 during “Cowboy Kicks” in Red Deer on March 18.

The Cowboy Kicks fundraiser was held at Westerner Park in support of the Canadian Pro Rodeo Sports Medical Team that treats athletes at events.

The live-auction event combined experience packages paired with six four-feet high fibreglass cowboy boots that were hand-painted by Alberta artists. Several smaller boots were also up for bidding.

Filthaut’s boot was auctioned off for a total of $37,500, including a trip to Scottsdale Arizona valued at $17,500.

“I was thrilled to hear the buyer was bidding for the boot to add to his art collection,” said Filthaut.

Upon the completion of their new building, the giant boot will be on display in the lobby of Fire and Flood Emergency Services in Red Deer.

Filthaut likes participating in fundraisers as they are a way of giving back to the community.

The boot features a barrel racer on one side and a famous Calgary Stampede bull named Outlaw on the other. The boot is also decorated with painted ropes, cut-outs, and stitches.

It took Filthaut 200 hours to complete the finished product.

Filthaut finished painting the boot last summer, but the event had been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. The boot was on display at Maple Creek’s Broken Spoke Fine Art Gallery during Summer 2021.

The boots are hollow and were cast by a company out of Sylvan Lake.

Attendees of the fundraiser enjoyed a western-style meal and were treated to a performance by country music artist Brett Kissel.

The event raised over $375,000, according to Westerner Park’s Facebook page.

Filthaut started “In the Footsteps of Monet” Facebook page earlier this year. The activity group is open for all art enthusiasts.

To contact Filthaut or view her artwork visit kfilthaut-artist.com.