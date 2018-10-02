Sylvan Lake author releases final book in trilogy

M.K. Stelmack’s Greene Family Trilogy is set in Spirit Lake, which is based exactly on Sylvan Lake.

Photo Submitted

Sylvan Lake author Moira (M.K.) Stelmack releases third instalment of her trilogy of wholesome, feel-good, contemporary romance novels with Harlequin.

The third book in the Greene Family Trilogy, Coming Home to You, is released this week.

To celebrate Stelmack is doing an online blog tour this week running until Fri., Oct. 6.

This tour will include reviews, excerpts, posts from Stelmack and a giveaway.

“The big interest in my books is that they are all set in a fictional town called Spirit Lake, but Spirit Lake is based exactly on Sylvan Lake to the point that in my books I refer to Red Deer using the same geographic distance as Sylvan Lake and I refer to the Rocky Mountains in the same way as well,” said Stelmack.

The first two instalments of the Greene Family Trilogy, A Roof Over Their Heads and Building a Family, were released earlier this year in February and June.

“The one thing that I have heard back is that my stories tend to have a bit of humour in all of them,” explained Stelmack.

The trilogy is the result of a competition looking for wholesome Canadian content put on by Harlequin.

“It was the one genre that stood out for me, that consistently offered a message of love and hope more than any other genre does,” said Stelmack about why she chose to write romance novels.

“It’s always much easier just to have everyone die because life is naturally a struggle… to write a realistic story that also ends happily is kind of a challenge,” added Stelmack.

When asked what inspired her to start writing in the first place, Stelmack compared it to the inspiration to breathe.

“It’s just kind of an instinctive thing… I’m not happy unless I am telling a story,” said Stelmack. “I would say it’s in my genes. Born with a need to do it.”

The online blog tour, as well as more information and excerpts from Stelmack’s books can be found at mkstelmackauthor.com.

Copies of the three Greene Family Trilogy books are available at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library.

