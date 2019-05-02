Amanda Kriel is one of the four student-directors leading H.J. Cody’s entries in this year’s One Act Festival. The festival is held at Lindsay Thurber in Red Deer this weekend. Photo Submitted

Sylvan Lake high school students prepare for this weekend’s One Act Festival

Following the festival, the students will perform each of the plays at H.J. Cody, Monday and Tuesday

This coming weekend, the H.J. Cody Drama Department is headed to the Zone 4 West High School One Act Drama Festival at Lindsay Thurber in Red Deer. Six schools (Notre Dame, Hunting Hills, Lindsay Thurber, St. Joseph’s, Olds High, and H.J. Cody) will be performing 30 one act plays over three days to win one of two opportunities to perform at the Provincial Festival that will take place at RDC, May 9-11. Each show will be adjudicated by Karen Towsley, recently retired drama and musical theatre director and a well loved theatre artist, actor, improvisation specialist with the Canadian Improv games.

H.J. Cody has four play offerings for the festival this year.

“Electric Roses”, directed by Grade 12 Amanda Kreil, is a dramatic piece in which main character Russ sits in jail recounting the fateful events which led up to his imprisonment as his wife confides in her friend.

“A Game”, directed by Anthony Hocken, was written by Denis E. Noble. Noble has combined fantastical elements of the “theatre of the absurd” with realistic aspects of the traditional theatre to produce a play with a powerful impact. In the story, three women accept an invitation to take part in an experiment—a game in which a small room is divided into three equal areas—one for each person. As the game progresses, we see the drive that makes each human want to possess more than his neighbors—a drive that causes hatred and starts wars.

Cole Joseph, Grade 12, is directing “Stressed”. This play highlights the plight of the teenager and their stressful lives. For Alex, it’s school. For Josh, it’s his girlfriend. For Carmen, it’s dealing with her coach. And Mindy’s frustrated with her parents. Stress is driving this quartet crazy – so much so they can’t stop talking about it.

And finally, Holden Rauch is directing “Horror Movie 101”. A melodramatic play about the perils of horror movie characters and the troubles they find themselves in.

All shows will be presented at H.J. Cody’s Stephenson Performing Arts Centre on Mon., May 6 and Tues., May 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $10 or $5 for H.J. Students. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Come on out and support this awesome team of Theatre artists!

Previous story
Singer Remy Ma arrested in NYC for punching reality TV co-star

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake high school students prepare for this weekend’s One Act Festival

Following the festival, the students will perform each of the plays at H.J. Cody, Monday and Tuesday

Ahead of Trudeau meeting, Kenney calls assessment bill a threat to unity

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the bill flagrantly violates Alberta’s constitutional rights

Sylvan Lake’s Might Owls Daycare sells to Kids & Company

Owners of Mighty Owls Daycare signed the papers for Kids & Company to acquire the centre Tuesday

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Devin Dreeshen appointed to Cabinet

Alberta’s newest premier, Jason Kenney, was sworn into Legislature Tuesday morning

Jason Kenney urges feds to scrap oil tanker ban bill on B.C. north coast

Kenney believes the bill is unconstitutional because it only affects oil coming from Alberta oilsands

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

Dog people tend to sing more, while cat people are more talkative with their pets new study finds

Pets also weigh heavily into the financial decisions of their owners

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

Women turned away from underfunded shelters: new national report

More than 400 shelters in Canada took part in that three-year study

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Probe launched into death of suspect in Calgary vehicle-pedestrian collision

The suspect vehicle was found and officers tried to arrest the driver

Looking at buying an electric car? New federal rebates kick in May 1

Nine electric cars and 13 plug-in hybrids are eligible

WikiLeaks’ Assange gets 50 weeks in prison for bail-jumping

Julian Assange’s seven years in the embassy had cost British taxpayers 16 million pounds

Most Read