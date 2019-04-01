Mya McCarthy won the Composition Award for her piece “Identity.” Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake musicians honoured at festival award show

The Sylvan Celebration of Music Festival was held March 22-24, with the award show on March 30

2019 is the 20th anniversary of the Sylvan Celebration of Music Festival, which showcases the talents of Sylvan Lake musicians of all ages.

On March 30 the participants of the festival were recognized at an award show, where medals for bronze, silver, gold and gold with distinction were handed out.

The afternoon event at the Alliance Church also presented four major awards to deserving musicians, as chosen by the adjudicators of the festival.

The major awards handed out were the Best Composition sponsored by the Lion’s Club, the Best Ensemble sponsored by Servus Credit Union, the Charles Austin Award for Outstanding Piano Performance sponsored by 53rd Street Music and a $750 Music Scholarship sponsored by the Town of Sylvan Lake.

Pianist Kian Killoran received the Charles Austin Award for outstanding Piano Performance. He played Chopin’s “Prelude in C Minor” during the festival and once again at the awards show.

The Best Ensemble went to “An Awkward Duet”, a contemporary piece preformed by Shanarra Hofer and Josh Hope.

Mya McCarthy won an award for her original piece titled “Identity.” McCarthy was awarded the Best Composition award.

There were three musicians who competed for the coveted $750 scholarship. Pianist Meaghan McMullen wowed the adjudicators with her performance of Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach’s “Solfeggio in C Minor.”

Along with the three major award winners, all of whom performed at the awards show, there were 10 other performances ranging from voice, to piano, to drums, fiddle and musical theatre.

To keep the festival and the Sylvan Celebration of Music Society running, volunteers are needed, especially with two long-time members resigning.

Members were worried this would be the last year, as the society has had difficulty getting members to join.

Anyone interested in joining the society can email sylvanmusicfest@gmail.com or checkout its Facebook page @SylvanCelebrationOfMusic.

 

Shanarra Hofer and Josh Hope were an “Awkward Duet” and received the award for Best Ensemble.

The Charles Austin Award for Outstanding Piano Performance was awarded to Kian Killoran.

Meaghan McMullen’s fingers flew over the keys during her performance of “Solfeggio in C Minor” which won her a $750 scholarship.

