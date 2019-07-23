Sylvan Lake replaces Jaws for even bigger shark at Jaws at the Lake Series

“The Meg” will play during this year’s event on Aug. 4 with a start time planned for 9 p.m.

Returning for its third year is Jaws at the Lake, but this year there is a new twist.

Instead of going for a bigger boat, the Town went for a bigger shark.

Instead of playing the cult favourite “Jaws,” as has been done for the last two years, the Town will instead play the 2018 deep sea thriller, “The Meg.”

Just like in the past couple of years, the movie will be played on the west shore of Lakeshore Park on a large dual-sided screen.

This allows movie-goers to watch the film from land or water.

After the theatrical release of the shark movie last summer, the Recreation and Culture Department said they were considering replacing the 1975 cult-classic with a larger version.

“The Meg” is much like any shark movie, only this one stars the Megalodon, a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark.

The movie is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on Aug. 4, though it is possible the movie may be delayed depending on the setting sun. The movie will not play until it can be seen by everyone.

With this in mind, those brave enough to watch the movie, by land or water, should come out early to get the perfect spot.

Watching from the water can be done with ones favourite floatation device or dinghy.

Movie-goers can bring lawn-chairs and blankets to watch from the land. Though be prepared to run at any moment, the Megalodon is so big it may be able to get you while on solid land.

Jaws at the Lake is a free event for all to attend whether watching from the land or in the waves.

“The Meg” is rated PG-13 and may include adult language and bloody images.