Sylvan Lake replaces Jaws for even bigger shark at Jaws at the Lake Series

“The Meg” will play during this year’s event on Aug. 4 with a start time planned for 9 p.m.

Returning for its third year is Jaws at the Lake, but this year there is a new twist.

Instead of going for a bigger boat, the Town went for a bigger shark.

Instead of playing the cult favourite “Jaws,” as has been done for the last two years, the Town will instead play the 2018 deep sea thriller, “The Meg.”

Just like in the past couple of years, the movie will be played on the west shore of Lakeshore Park on a large dual-sided screen.

This allows movie-goers to watch the film from land or water.

After the theatrical release of the shark movie last summer, the Recreation and Culture Department said they were considering replacing the 1975 cult-classic with a larger version.

“The Meg” is much like any shark movie, only this one stars the Megalodon, a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark.

The movie is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on Aug. 4, though it is possible the movie may be delayed depending on the setting sun. The movie will not play until it can be seen by everyone.

With this in mind, those brave enough to watch the movie, by land or water, should come out early to get the perfect spot.

Watching from the water can be done with ones favourite floatation device or dinghy.

Movie-goers can bring lawn-chairs and blankets to watch from the land. Though be prepared to run at any moment, the Megalodon is so big it may be able to get you while on solid land.

Jaws at the Lake is a free event for all to attend whether watching from the land or in the waves.

“The Meg” is rated PG-13 and may include adult language and bloody images.

Previous story
Simu Liu’s rise from Bay Street accountant to Marvel’s kung fu super hero

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake replaces Jaws for even bigger shark at Jaws at the Lake Series

“The Meg” will play during this year’s event on Aug. 4 with a start time planned for 9 p.m.

Eckville area author gets publishing debut

Barbie Band-Aid by Lillian White is a collection of short stories about being an oil field medic

B.C. journalist named PPC candidate for Red Deer-Lacombe

Laura-Lynn Thompson is running against Blaine Calkins in the federal election this October

First Sylvan Lake pot shop to open Saturday

Valhalla Cannabis will open on July 27 at 10 a.m. after eight months in limbo

Washboard Union to kickoff Sylvan Lake’s bull riding weekend

The Town of Sylvan Lake recently announced the country band would play, Nov. 14. Tickets on sale now

VIDEO: Calgary, Flames agree to terms on new NHL arena

The proposed 19,000-seat facility would replace the Saddledome at an estimated cost of $550 million

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Alberta ahead of average tornado count at 17 so far this year

The province’s average over the past 30 years has been 12 tornadoes per year

The Beaverton’s sharp satire thrives in polarized political climate

Canadian TV series’ third season to air Tuesday on CTV after “The Amazing Race Canada”

VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Julia Gartley was sexually assaulted after an event, and no one stepped in to help

Sexual assaults, extortion on the rise even as crime rates stay low: Stats Canada

Rates of police-reported sexual assault rose for the fourth year in a row

A year later, ceremony commemorates victims of the Danforth shooting

It’s the one-year anniversary of when a man opened fire along the bustling street before shooting and killing himself

Ottawa fights planned class action against RCMP for bullying, intimidation

The current case is more general, applying to employees, including men, who worked for the RCMP

Alberta judge denies B.C.’s bid to block ‘Turn Off the Taps’ bill

He said the proper venue for the disagreement is Federal Court

Most Read