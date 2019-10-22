Sylvan Lake students get spooky for annual haunted house

The drama and technical theatre students at Ecole H.J. Cody School are working hard at converting the fine arts centre into a “haunted museum.”

The high school students in the drama 20/30 and technical theatre 25 classes had the task of determining a theme, deciding on haunted museum, as well as designing all of the rooms inside the house.

Without giving away spoilers, there is something for everyone in this museum. You may see Cleopatra moving through the fog or a poker game with some un-dead cowboys who “survived” a high noon showdown.

The process of design begins with the brainstorming of ideas, so students all have a voice in the initial stages. The class then brings their best ideas to pitches them to class. Once the class has selected a few themes, they then vote and move forward with which ever design has the majority.

Those whose ideas were not used are banked for another time or scene. Students are asked to “not be precious” about their ideas, allowing it to just be about what ideas students “vibe” with and not about if someone did or did not like their ideas.

Once the theme is determined, small groups are formed and given a room to work on. They are then set on task to essentially set design the room. They determine what the design is from the ground up. This can include lighting, painting, sound, props, characters and set pieces that might be found in the room.

This design comes with a research component as well to make things as authentic as possible on our limited budget. The drama 10 and the technical theatre 15 classes are asked to step in and help with tasks in their class period, making it a project for the whole department.

“We hope you and your family will be able to come and take part in this scary project this weekend. We are able to “tone down or tone up” the fear factor depending on the group, so don’t hesitate to bring your children.”

The house is $4 per person per visit and all proceeds go to help pay for the house and as a fundraiser for the H.J. Cody Drama Department.

The Haunted House runs for the public Friday Oct. 25th from 3:30-7 p.m., Oct 26 from 1-5 p.m., Oct 27 from 1-5 p.m.

If you have any questions, please call Jacqui at 403-887-2412. Happy Halloween!