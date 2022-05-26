Sylvan Lake theatre group offers dramatic tour through downtown

The group aims to get Lakers involved in making their own theatre

The Sylvan Lake Theatre Trail will dedicate the month of September to featuring 16 theatrical trail performances over two weekends during the celebratory month of Culture Days, a national celebration of arts and culture.

There will be four pop-up theatre venues with a play at each site, written specifically for the location.

“The Theatre Trail is a guided tour of theatrical performances set in surprise locations around downtown Sylvan Lake,” said artistic director and theatre educator Tanya Ryga.

The town that is rich in culture and recreational events, boasts several visual artists around the lake, and offers a vibrant summer jazz festival, is abundantly missing a theatre group to add to its charm, said Ryga.

After 28 years of working in the theatre industry as a professional actor, Ryga felt determined to get the ball rolling to offer theatre in her hometown. After completing the September performances, Ryga hopes to continue the theatre group.

By stimulating community involvement, Ryga said theatre benefits the lives of those on both sides of the stage.

“It provides a believable and interesting way to explore cultural, socio-economic, and history realities specific to the town and area.”

The group of writers, storytellers, directors, actors, event managers and project coordinators focus on getting Lakers involved in making their own theatre.

“The business community has been extremely supportive in offering their public spaces as surprise theatre locations.”

The group is majorly supported by the town and the Waterfront Commercial District.

“The Theatre Trail is just one way to bring theatre to the people, partnering with the business community and providing a unique showcase of the town of Sylvan Lake. Trails can be thematic too. Ghost trails at Halloween, a Mad Hatter Tea party for Easter.”

The group will also offer two free workshops to anyone sixteen years of age and older. The storytelling session will be on June 19 and a drama workshop on June 25.

The trail tours will be on Sept. 10, 11, 17 and 18. The register phone 1-403-887-2199 or visit the Adult Arts & Culture tab at recreation.sylvanlake.ca.