Sylvan Lake to host first event since February, featuring Gord Bamford

Gord Bamford will preform at a drive-in concert, the first in the Town’s Drive-in Concert Series

The Town of Sylvan Lake is partnering with Vesta Energy Services for a drive-in concert series.

A press release issued Sept. 2, calls the new series an “unique entertainment experience for residents and visitors alike.”

On Sept. 19, Sylvan Lake will welcome Gord Bamford, a 26-time Canadian Country Music Award winner, as part of the series.

This marks the first major event hosted by the Town of Sylvan Lake since Winterfest in February.

The Town says they have worked with Alberta Health Services to create a “comprehensive list of regulations to keep attendees safe.”

Each ticket, which go on sale Sept. 4 and can be purchased at www.gordbamford.com, is good for one vehicle, filled with those from the same household or cohort.

The proceeds from this show will go towards the Gord Bamford Foundation. The foundation supports children and youth programs across the province.

The show will be held in the parking lot at 40 Cuendet Industrial Way, which was donated by the property owner for an event like this.