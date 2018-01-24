Sylvan Lake to thank for cross-Canada tour

Our Lady Peace and Matthew Good Band attribute Sylvan Lake as where the idea started

Raine Maida and Matthew Good attribute their upcoming joint tour to Sylvan Lake.

In an interview on “The Morning Show” this morning, Matthew Good and Raine Maida – front man for Our Lady Peace – said it was the “magic of Sylvan Lake” that brought the two groups together.

The two groups performed at a festival in Sylvan Lake a few years ago where they “hit it off”.

“It was Sylvan Lake, and you know the magic of Sylvan Lake,” Good explained to Canadian Musician Jann Arden, who replied “Sylvan Lake is pretty cool.”

After meeting each other at the festival Good and Maida felt they needed to work together again in the future, but wanted to wait.

According to Good, the two groups wanted to wait until they both had new music out before heading out together.

“It just took a few years,” said Good.

Maida said in a press release announcing the tour the band was very excited to work with Good in the cross country tour.

“Matt and I have been busy making sure this an amazing collaborative event that our fans will not soon forget,” Maida said.

The month-long tour will take the bands from St. John’s, NL to Abbotsford, B.C. through out March, with the first show on March 1, and the last on March 31.

For the tour, the bands have partner with PLUS1, which will donate $1 from every ticket sold to War Child, which works with war-affected communities to help children reclaim their childhood through access to education, opportunity and justice.

While the tour won’t be taking the bands back to Sylvan Lake, or even Red Deer, they will perform three shows in Alberta.

The tour will stop in Calgary on March 23, and in Edmonton on March 26 and 27.

Tickets are still available for the Alberta show at the time of publication, though they are limited and selling quickly.