Sylvan Lake votes to win a concert by Albertan artist Dallas Smith

Sylvan Lake residents have been voting to bring a Dallas Smith concert to town this summer.

SiriusXM is offering a concert experience to four lucky Canadian towns.

“Could you imagine a better backdrop than us?” shared Mayor Megan Hanson, promoting the initiative on her Facebook page.

Smith is a country music star and multiple JUNO and CCMA award-winning entertainer. Smith has also amassed three CRIA gold-certified albums and three CRIA platinum-certified singles.

Other concerts in eastern Canada, Ontario and Quebec will feature Arkells, 2Frères and Walk off the Earth.

Sylvan Lake’s nomination has been chosen for the top 16.

The winners will be calculated based on the number of votes received, number of rally points earned, and judges’ assessment. People can cast one vote per day until voting closes.

To vote visit musictown.siriusxm.ca. Voting lines close July 11 (11:59 pm ET),.

Sharing stories about the community using #SXMMusicTown and @SiriusXMcanada will also fetch points for the win.

Votes will be tabulated by July 13 with results being announced the following day.