Sylvan Laker wins big with 649

Takes home $250,000

A pleasant surprise for Sylvan Lake resident Gregory Underwood who has won $250,000 playing the western 649.

“I woke up one morning and decided to check a couple of lottery tickets,” he said. “I scanned this one and was shocked!”

“I scanned it a couple more times and couldn’t believe it,” he continued. “I took the ticket to the store when it opened and scanned it there – that’s when it started to sink in.”

Underwood said he hasn’t made any concrete plans for his winnings yet but knows the money will help him in the future.

“I don’t have any actual plans,” he said. “But this will help me to retire comfortably. That’s a dream in itself!”

Underwood purchased his winning ticket from Winks Convenience Store, located at 3-1330 15 Avenue SW in Calgary.

Underwood won on the Extra added to his ticket. His Extra-winning numbers were 3908546. Winners have one year from the draw date to claim the prize.

