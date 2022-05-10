Sylvan Lake’s inflatable water park returns to beat the heat

Alberta’s first-ever inflatable water park located on Sylvan Lake is ready to welcome summer in full force starting June 1.

Following a two-year hiatus during COVID-19, the Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash will open doors to a range of about 130 fun elements including a 15-foot tower and overhanging climbing wall, huge launch bag, high rollers, wiggle bridge, swings, monkey bars, and a trampoline among others.

“I look forward to seeing smiling faces and people getting back together as a community and enjoying the outdoors and the water,” said park owner and operator Charlie Everest.

The waterpark with a capacity of about 130 people operates from mid-June to early September. While it opens to the public in July, a pre-season is run for local schools at the end of June.

Depending on the water level, the park is blown up and anchored about 150 feet from the shoreline with a ranging depth of 14 feet to about four feet.

The facility was introduced in 2017 and covers about an acre of the lake. Lifeguards and first aiders are present on-site at all times.

“Hopefully we are going to have a good hot summer this year. It’s a great way to beat the heat.”

In previous years, the park has welcomed upwards of 30,000 individuals throughout a season.

Since the waterpark operations are restricted to individuals under the age of six with a minimum height requirement of three-foot-six inches, the organization hopes to introduce a junior park in the upcoming seasons.

Weather permitting, the park will open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the last admissions at 7 p.m. The facility can be accessed from the Lakefront Park right beside the lighthouse.

For further information and updates visit the Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash Facebook page or the park website.