Sylvan Lake’s inflatable water park returns to beat the heat

Park opens to the public on June 1

Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash / website photo

Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash / website photo

Alberta’s first-ever inflatable water park located on Sylvan Lake is ready to welcome summer in full force starting June 1.

Following a two-year hiatus during COVID-19, the Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash will open doors to a range of about 130 fun elements including a 15-foot tower and overhanging climbing wall, huge launch bag, high rollers, wiggle bridge, swings, monkey bars, and a trampoline among others.

“I look forward to seeing smiling faces and people getting back together as a community and enjoying the outdoors and the water,” said park owner and operator Charlie Everest.

The waterpark with a capacity of about 130 people operates from mid-June to early September. While it opens to the public in July, a pre-season is run for local schools at the end of June.

Depending on the water level, the park is blown up and anchored about 150 feet from the shoreline with a ranging depth of 14 feet to about four feet.

The facility was introduced in 2017 and covers about an acre of the lake. Lifeguards and first aiders are present on-site at all times.

“Hopefully we are going to have a good hot summer this year. It’s a great way to beat the heat.”

In previous years, the park has welcomed upwards of 30,000 individuals throughout a season.

Since the waterpark operations are restricted to individuals under the age of six with a minimum height requirement of three-foot-six inches, the organization hopes to introduce a junior park in the upcoming seasons.

Weather permitting, the park will open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the last admissions at 7 p.m. The facility can be accessed from the Lakefront Park right beside the lighthouse.

For further information and updates visit the Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash Facebook page or the park website.

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
U2’s Bono to release memoir ‘Surrender’ in November

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash / website photo
Sylvan Lake’s inflatable water park returns to beat the heat

NDP health critic David Shepherd outside the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre on May 2, 2022. On Tuesday, Shepherd criticized the UCP government, claiming the government fired Alberta Health Services CEO Dr. Verna Yiu, adding to the health-care system’s challenges. (Advocate file photo) NDP health critic David Shepherd outside the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre on May 2, 2022. On Tuesday, Shepherd criticized the UCP government, claiming the government fired Alberta Health Services CEO Dr. Verna Yiu, adding to the health-care system’s challenges. (Advocate file photo)
Government prepared for ‘chaos’ after firing top health official: NDP

Liberal corruption threatens Parliament … again

Health foundation logo
Sylvan Lake students among others receive healthcare scholarship