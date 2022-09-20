FILE - Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Friday, Aug. 26 2022. Megan Thee Stallion earns double duty on Oct. 15, 2022, as the host and musical guest of SNL, NBC said on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, File)

Teller, Gleeson, Megan Thee Stallion host first ‘SNL’ shows

Straight out of Top Gun: Maverick actor Miles Teller will host the opening episode of the 48th season of Saturday Night Live on Oct. 1.

Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar will be the musical guest on opening night, his third appearance on SNL NBC said on Tuesday.

It promises to be a transition season for NBC’s comedy institution, which has seen the departure of eight cast members.

Actor Brendan Gleeson, star of the upcoming film The Banshees of Inisherin, will host the Oct. 8 edition of the show. Willow makes her SNL debut as musical guest.

Megan Thee Stallion earns double duty on Oct. 15 as the host and musical guest, NBC said on Tuesday.

The Lorne Michaels-produced show soldiers on this season minus cast members Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Christopher Redd, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Aristotle Athari and Melissa Villaseñor.

The show has named four new cast members as replacements.

Review: A classic battle epic in 'The Woman King'

