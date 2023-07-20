This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling as Ken, left, and Margo Robbie as Barbie in the upcoming film “Barbie.” Brampton, Ont. native Michael Cera has been announced for the upcoming “Barbie” movie, which stars fellow Canadian Gosling and Margot Robbie. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling as Ken, left, and Margo Robbie as Barbie in the upcoming film “Barbie.” Brampton, Ont. native Michael Cera has been announced for the upcoming “Barbie” movie, which stars fellow Canadian Gosling and Margot Robbie. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

Tens of thousands of Canadian moviegoers bought ‘Barbenheimer’ tickets: Cineplex

Cineplex says the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon is taking hold in Canada, with nearly 345,000 advance tickets purchased for two of the biggest Hollywood movie releases of the year.

Canada’s largest movie theatre chain says it’s no surprise that moviegoers are eager to see Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” and Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” — two very different but equally anticipated films coming out on Friday.

Cineplex says more than 60,000 advance tickets were purchased by moviegoers seeing both films, and 65 per cent of those ticket buyers will watch “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” on the same day.

The excitement over the double feature has been dubbed “Barbenheimer,” as both movies and their box office showdown trend online.

A media analyst recently told The Associated Press that “Barbenheimer” is a “marketing gift borne out of social media” and the hype is benefiting both movies and the studios behind them.

Cineplex says two days before opening “Barbie” had 200,000 ticket presales in Canada and was head-to-head with last year’s box office hit “Avatar: The Way of the Water,” which had more than 215,000 ticket presales.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Arts and EntertainmentEntertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Jason Aldean’s music video criticized for ‘pro-lynching’ reference. Country music network pulled it

Just Posted

Jaws at the Lake. (Photo supplied by Town of Sylvan Lake)
Sylvan Lake’s ‘Jaws at the Lake’ series returning for fifth year with ‘The Shallows’

Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.
Amber Alert issued for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna, B.C.

The Sylvan Lake Buccaneers finished in second place during the provincial games after a hard fought game against the Medicine Hat Sundevils which ended in a final score of 10-7. (photo provided by Melissa Gyonyor)
Sylvan Lake Buccaneers place second in provincials

Gracelynn Simms, competed in the Scotdance Canada Championship Series Halifax which took place over five days where she placed fourth overall in the Canadian closed championships and the Canadian open championships. (photo provided by Jordana Simms)
Local Sylvan Lake Highland Dancer finished fourth overall in Halifax competition