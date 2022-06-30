The 2022 Ponoka Stampede featuring several new events

The 2022 Ponoka Stampede will focus on the tradition of rodeo while also incorporating some new, family-focused events to attract new fans, said president Jason Cline.

While all the usual rodeo events will be held, this year’s the Ponoka Stampede has added three new events to its lineup: Professional Bull Riding (PBR), youth jockey racing and ladies ranch bronc riding.

Adrenaline-fueled PBR action will start at 6:30 p.m on July 2 after the chuckwagon races are over.

The members of the Flying Cross Jockey Club will showcase their skills from June 28 to July 1 after the chuckwagon races in a 1/8-mile youth thoroughbred horse racing event.

Originally meant to arrive in 2019, ladies’ ranch bronc riding will finally makes its debut at the Ponoka Stampede. The event will take place from June 30 to July 2 during the afternoon rodeo performances.

Cline said that they anticipate these new events will be popular with Stampede visitors.

“We expect it to be bigger and better than ever and with the addition of the new events, it should be fun for all ages,” he said.

According to Cline, both the Flying Cross Jockey Club and the PBR were big hits at last September’s Wild West Chuckwagon Championship at the Stampede Grounds. The success at that event led to their inclusion in the Stampede this year.

