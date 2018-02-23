The Color returning to Sylvan Lake

The Manitoban faith-based band will play in Sylvan Lake March 10 at Gospel Chapel

Lead singer of The Color, Jordan Janzen, performed at the Gospel Chapel in Sylvan Lake last year for a sold out crowd of around 300 people. The band is set to return to Sylvan Lake March 10. File Photo

The Manitoba based Christian-rock band The Color will be making its triumphant return to Sylvan Lake in March.

After playing a sold out show last year in Sylvan Lake, the band is set to return as part of the band’s Western Canada Tour through Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

READ MORE: The Color perform sold out show at Gospel Chapel in Sylvan Lake

The new tour is in honour of the band’s latest album “First Day of My Life”, which was released last year.

The concert at Gospel Chapel promises to be full of energy and fun.

Last year, roughly 300 people took in the band’s music which had the audience singing, clapping and dancing along.

While touring is fun and exciting, and the loud music and lights are always a thrill the band says that isn’t what makes it all special.

“Colour brings life and that’s what we want our music to do. We want it to be more than just entertain, we want it to bring life,” James Shiels, guitarist for the band, said last year after the show.

The concert will also feature artist Brooke Nicholls as the opening act. Nicholls is a worship leader, songwriter and artist from Ontario.

The band, which consists of Jordan Janzen, James Shiels, Larry Abrams and Tyson Unrau, has also been nominated for a Juno this year, for their album in the Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year category.

The band couldn’t believe it was really happening when the nominees were announced early February.

“Somebody pinch us, is this real? So honoured to be nominated for a 2018 JUNO!” the group wrote on Facebook.

Religion and faith has always been important to the four band members since an early age.

The band members say their religion has transformed their lies in many ways, and share that through their music.

“To be able to share [our faith] with our listeners is such a huge part of what we want to do with our music,” said the band’s lead singer Jordan Janzen.

Along with the recent Juno nomination the band received four awards from the Gospel Music Association of Canada’s Covenant Awards. The band won Pop Song of Year), Recorded Song of the Year, Group of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Sylvan Lake isn’t the only Central Alberta stop on the band’s tour. The group will also be stopping in Settler on March 15.

Tickets for the March 10 show are still available and can be purchased through eventbrite.com. General admission is $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

VIP tickets are also available for $30. Those with a VIP ticket will be allowed entry at 6:15 p.m. the night of, while the doors will open at 6:30 for the general audience.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on March 10 at the Gospel Chapel.



megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter