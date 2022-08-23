The Legendary Ladies coming to Sylvan Lake

Brenda Lee Cottrell will be performing in Sylvan Lake on Sept. 10. (Photo submitted)

Concert goers will be entertained by iconic songs from past and present female stars during The Legendary Ladies concert starring Brenda Lee Cottrell, taking place at the Sylvan Lake Legion on Sept. 10.

The concert had originally been slated for May, but the date was moved when Cottrell came up sick.

The concert is being put on by Rock-A-Billy Entertainment and the Legion will be selling tickets for a dinner before the performance, as well.

“She has such a beautiful voice,” said Adele Mundell, of Rock-A-Billy Entertainment, about Cottrell. “She can change her voice for all of those different artists. It’s a really good time and everyone’s laughing and having fun.”

Cottrell will be performing hit songs from Sonny & Cher, Connie Francis, Brenda Lee, Loretta Lynn, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Patsy Cline and more.

“I’m trying to keep the music alive,” said Mundell. “I want people to get out and have fun and forget about our troubles that we’ve all been through the last few years.”

Tickets for the concert are $30 each and tickets for the meal beforehand are $15 each. Tickets are available at the Legion or through e-transfer.

ConcertsEntertainment