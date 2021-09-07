The Legion presenting an evening of Rock ‘n’ Roll

Sylvan Lake Royal Canadian Legion Branch 212 is inviting members of the community to join them for a musical escape on Sept. 25, with an evening of Rock ’n’ Roll tribute extravaganza featuring the award winning tribute artist Jaedyn Pilon. The show will be put up by Rock-A-Billy Entertainment.

Given the challenges faced by the music industry with the onset on the pandemic, Owner and Promoter for Rock-A-Billy Entertainment, Adele Muwdell said that their event will offer the longed-for live music entertainment, while paying tribute to pioneering artists from the 90’s. Muwdell added, “People are certainly gonna enjoy Jaedyn (Pilon). He does Elvis, but he also does Johnny Cash, Buddy Holly, and he is only 19 years old…and he just loves to perform. He puts his heart and soul into his show, and he is going to give everybody a great show. He’s a wonderful little entertainer.” She added, “It’s been a long 18 months. So our decision was for Rock-A-Billy Entertainment to get back to doing live shows, because folks have missed the live music.”

The event will take place at the Sylvan Lake Legion from 5:30 p.m. to about 10 p.m., beginning with cocktails, followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Sylvan Lake Legion or via e-transfer by contacting Muwdell at (403)887-2601.

Muwdell shared, “We are just praying that everything will go well and the show, at this point is going ahead and I’d just like to see people happy and enjoy and get out and socialize where they can.” She added, “We need the folks to come out and support us, for us to keep doing the shows in the area of Sylvan Lake, and also support the local Legion to help them out, to keep them going.”

Born in Edmonton, Pilon started showing an interest in music at an early age with a growing obsession with the Beatles, shared his website. He started performing at a very young age and continues to lighten hearts across Alberta and surrounding provinces for several organizations, such as the Royal Canadian Legion, Lions, Rotary, and others. Pilon is incredibly honoured to keep the memory of Rock ’n’ Roll live, his website adds.

“The tickets are selling, people are ready to get out, and we are talking about bringing another show back, perhaps towards the end of October, if things go okay, and we are even going to be bringing a Tribute to Johnny Cash back,” Muwdell concluded.

