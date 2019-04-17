This combination photo shows President Donald Trump, top row from left, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, CBS News’ Gayle King, bottom row from left, actor-producer Dwayne Johnson, actress Sandra Oh and singer Taylor Swift are among the people honoured in Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the WorldĹ issue. (AP Photo)

Time releases its 100 most influential people issue

Issue is comprised of short tributes written by fellow global luminaries throughout all industries

Taylor Swift, TV journalist Gayle King and soccer star Mohamed Salah are among the six famous faces featured on the covers of Time’s annual “100 Most Influential People in the World” issue.

The other cover stars also included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and actors Sandra Oh and Dwayne Johnson.

READ MORE: Mariah Carey to receive Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards

Fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton wrote Pelosi “is living proof that when it comes to getting the job done, more often than not, it takes a woman.”

Johnson was praised for establishing a positive work environment, while Oh is cited for her creative life.

Musician Shawn Mendes wrote Swift “makes anyone older feel young again.”

The issue is comprised of short tributes written by fellow global luminaries throughout all industries.

Beyoncé penned an essay on former first lady Michelle Obama. President Donald Trump and Special Counsel Robert Mueller were also on this year’s list.

___

This story has been corrected to show the singer’s last name is Mendes, not Mendez, and the soccer star’s last name is Salah, not Saleh.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Game of Thrones’ premiere sets a viewership record for HBO
Next story
Alex Trebek posts new video on his cancer therapy: ‘I’m feeling good.’

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Youth Services receives grant for mental health programming

The Alberta Health Services grant will be put towards running the Community Helpers Project

Sylvan Lake’s Leaders of Tomorrow awards get a new look

The Youth Sparks Awards will feature six award categories on May 31

Novice Sylvan Lake Buccaneers sail to home opener win

The novice Buccaneers played in a triple-header with the bantam and midget Buccaneers on April 12

Former Sylvan Lake resident receives humanitarian award

Humanitarian efforts see Sylvan Lake native recognized for long-term contributions

Comedy Night fundraiser returns to Sylvan Lake for its ninth year

The Optimist Club is hosting its annual Comedy Night on April 27 at the NexSource Centre

VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Peak of church was undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

Study links preschool screen time to behavioural and attention problems

The research looked at more than 2,400 families

Could a pharmacist’s consultation help more people get vaccinated?

Canadian study suggests giving pharmacists a monetary incentive to consult would cut influenza cases

Red Deer RCMP arrest man wanted on murder warrant

Quentin Strawberry was arrested last night on an outstanding warrant

Scam watch: Better Business Bureau says wait to donate to Notre Dame rebuild

Bureau says scammers take advantage of whatever is in the news

B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

Premier John Horgan looks to cool dispute that’s heading back to court

$1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

France has set a 5-year deadline to get the work done

COLUMN: On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

There were 1,486 illicit drug overdose deaths last year in British Columbia

Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame

As France woke up in collective sadness, its richest businessman pledged $226 million for reconstruction

Most Read