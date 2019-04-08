FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2017, file photo, Tom Selleck is shown during Oklahoma Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Oklahoma City. Selleck is working on a memoir, and it won‚Äôt just be about acting. The ‚ÄúMagnum P.I.‚Äù star has a deal with Dey Street Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. The book, announced Monday, April 8, 2019, is currently untitled and does not yet have a release date. Selleck, 74, said in a statement that he would share stories about his career, but also about life ‚Äúaway from the camera.‚Äù (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Tom Selleck, star of TV and films, is writing memoir

Actor says his book will ‘illuminate’ the last half-century of Hollywood and America

Tom Selleck is working on a memoir, and it won’t just be about acting.

The “Magnum P.I.” and “Friends” star has a deal with Dey Street Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. The book, announced Monday, is currently untitled and does not yet have a release date.

Selleck, 74, said in a statement that he would share stories about his career, but also about life “away from the camera.” Besides “Magnum P.I.,” Selleck is known for such films as “Three Men and a Baby” and for his Jesse Stone TV movies. According to Dey Street, his book will illuminate a half century of Hollywood “and of America.” The actor revealed last summer that he had started the memoir, saying people had been asking him for years to write one.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
R. Kelly gives 28-second performance at Illinois club

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake RCMP respond to possible oil field theft in Eckville

The male suspect was found with a sledgehammer and bear spray in the his car on April 6

Notley and Kenney swap attacks on trust in Alberta election leaders debate

Albertans go to the polls on April 16

WATCH: Sylvan Lake choir students perform at Spring Sing

Choir students from Sylvan Lake school gathered together from Spring Sing on April 3

Calgary judge denies injunction in investigation of UCP leadership race

RCMP are investigating how leadership candidate Jeff Callaway’s campaign in 2017 was funded

Ed Wychopen running for MLA to create an ‘absolute change’

The Sylvan Lake News is profiling the seven candidates running for MLA in Innisfail - Sylvan Lake

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk

Saint-Jacques’ and NASA astronaut Anne McClain officially began their spacewalk just after 7:30 a.m. EDT

Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

Weeks before the tragedy Logan Boulet had registered to become an organ donor

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

France takes torch passed by Canada, will focus on gender equality at G7 summit

Trudeau created a gender-equality advisory council

ONE YEAR LATER: Memorial service held for those killed in Humboldt Broncos crash

The crash struck a chord with hockey-loving Canadians and moved people around the world

Hiker rescued after stomping SOS into snow in front of Alberta wildlife camera

The man was rescued after he stomped “SOS” into the snow in front of a remote camera from Nupoint Systems

Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash

Some of the surviving players say they have developed their own support system

Most Read