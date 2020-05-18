Tributes pour in for award-winning Quebec actress Monique Mercure

A versatile actress, Mercure was known for her work in film, television and theatre

Actress Monique Mercure, whose performances helped elevate Quebec cinema to the international silver screen, has died at 89.

Simon Brault, director and CEO of the Canada Council for the Arts, said on social media that his friend of 30 years died Saturday night after a battle with throat cancer.

A versatile actress, Mercure was known for her work in film, television and theatre, with a repertoire spanning everything from Greek tragedies to contemporary classics.

In 1977, her performance in “J.A. Martin Photographer” earned her best actress awards at both the Cannes Film Festival and Canadian Film Awards.

But it was Mercure’s devotion to theatre that set her apart, according to Lorraine Pintal, the artistic director of the Theatre du Nouveau Monde in Montreal.

Fittingly, Mercure spent the night of her best actress award at Cannes on the Montreal stage instead of collecting her trophy in person, Pintal said.

“The place I needed to be tonight is here, before you,” Mercure told the audience, who responded with a massive ovation.

Brault said Mercure left “a distinctive and indelible” mark on every screen and stage she graced.

“Fiery, brave and determined, she had verve and outspokenness that many feared,” wrote Brault, who succeeded her as the head of the National Theatre School of Canada.

“She also had a sense of humour and self-deprecation far too rare in a world that takes itself so seriously.”

Mercure was born Monique Emond in Montreal on November 14, 1930.

She initially studied music and aspired to become a cellist. In 1949, she married composer Pierre Mercure, and they had three children before separating in 1958.

By the 1950s, she turned her attention to acting, taking roles in both film and theatre. She eventually gained widespread attention for her performance in Claude Fournier’s “Deux Femmes en Or.”

A string of successful films followed, including Claude Jutra’s ”Mon oncle Antoine,” as well as ”Naked Lunch,” “The Red Violin” and “Conquest.”

She continued to log numerous film and TV appearances in more recent years, including the role of Edith Beauchamp in “Providence.”

Her death has prompted an outpouring of tributes, including from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who described her as “a great Canadian actress.”

“Monique Mercure has had a profound impact on generations of Canadians,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

“She helped promote Quebec cinema beyond our borders and her legacy will live on through her work.”

Quebec Premier Francois Legault also extended his condolences to Mercure’s family on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oil, tourism, seafood — all hit in Louisiana virus fight

Just Posted

Alberta confirms 57 cases in Alberta; COVID-19 death total at 127

13 active cases and 85 recovered cases in the Central zone

Gov’t confirms 72 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Saturday

60 are in hospital due to the virus

PHOTO: Snowbirds fly over Red Deer on Saturday

The Canadian Armed Forces aerobatics team is on a cross-country tour

Alberta increases outdoor gathering limit to 50 people

There are a total of 62 Albertans hospitalized due to COVID-19

Federal COVID-19 wage subsidy to last through summer, Trudeau says

Eligibility is expected to be expanded

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

B.C. businesses grapple with new health protocols as reopening begins Tuesday

Registered massage therapy, physiotherapy, dentistry, in-person counselling services may also reopen

The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada as of May 18 morning

Alberta is at 6,644 confirmed

For most elected officials, likes and shares on Twitter hard to come by: study

In Canada, MPs on Twitter generated a median of 48 tweets per month

Feds quietly probe expanded role for child care in post-pandemic recovery

Liberals explore how to co-ordinate so a lack of child care does not hinder recovery

Mass killing: Nova Scotia has been through hard times before, but not like this

‘We’re trying to get some light after the dark’

Not as many stores open; fewer shoppers than usual, Red Deer shoppers say

Bower Place Mall less busy than usual Sunday

Chinese consulate blasts Alberta Premier Jason Kenney for COVID-19 criticism

Premier has accused China of working to suppress early evidence of human transmission of COVID-19

Most Read