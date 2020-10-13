Elder Marilyn Buffalo and Georgina Lightning on stage with Northern Cree- Grammy nominated group from Maskwacis, Alta., as they performed at the Premiere Oct. 7, 2020. Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer.

Trickster: the Indigenous supernatural show capturing audience attention

Georgina Lightning in attendance at Edmonton Premiere Oct. 7, 2020.

Trickster is being praised for its gothic staging of an Indigenous coming to age story.

The Canadian television drama created by Tony Elliott and Michelle Latimer, who also directs the series, is adapted from Eden Robinson’s 2017 novel Son of a Trickster.

The gritty supernatural story is full of dark-humour and magical mystery that is leaving viewers on the edge of their seat. The series is an entirely Indigenous story with an Indigenous director and many Indigenous characters; even the musical score features Indigenous artists, including six time Grammy nominated group, Northern Cree, from Maskwacis, Alta.

At the Edmonton, Alta., Premiere for the first two episodes of Trickster on Oct. 7, 2020, the public were invited to come watch the story of the Trickster unfold with special performances by Northern Cree and a question and answer period following the screening with the show’s cast.

Included in attendance and in the Q&A period was Maskwacis Cree Nation member, Georgina Lightning. Lightning is a very successful Indigenous film director, screen writer and actress, and her latest role in Trickster only reiterates the local talent’s abilities to Canadian audiences.

“It’s been an amazing experience working on a show with such awesome young talent,” Georgina Lightning said when introducing the panel for Q&A.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson spoke following the screening as well.

“I just want to say first of all on behalf of the City of Edmonton how proud we are to be associated with you and with this talent, and these artists, and these creators, these technical experts. There is such a strong story and such a strong future for story telling,” said Iveson when addressing Lightning and her contribution to the show and Canadian film.

“The ancient stories, the stories of the trickster, and the current stories of the challenges of living on the reserve or living in the city as an Indigenous person and facing, encountering systemic racism still in our community; those are stories that must be told,” said Iveson.

The actors and author of the novel the show is based off, Robinson, spoke about the experience of filming a show that held so much significance to Indigenous culture and really connected audiences to Indigenous characters.

The cast also gave advice for youth, Indigenous or not, looking to pursue a film career: take advice as corrections not criticism as it will; practice, practice, practice—put 10,000 hours into anything and you’ll be great at it; and don’t give up, keep reaching out and make yourself opportunities.

Kalani Queypo, who has a main role in the series, suggests that young actors, especially from rural areas such as Maskwacis or Wetaskiwin where there may not be as many opportunities to explore film and acting; should take advantage of the pandemic.

“Find your way to the internet, find your way to a computer, and most importantly find your way to your commitment, because then you’ll make it happen,” Queypo said. Right now with the pandemic, a lot more universities or programs are offering classes online through zoom and Queypo says that if you are serious about honing your craft and committing to acting or film, it is a great opportunity to take advantage of.

Trickster plays on CBC Wednesday nights at 9 p.m.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Netflix Canada increases prices for its monthly standard, premium plans

Just Posted

Individuals can get their COVID-19 test results back by text message or automated phone call, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Thursday. photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
COVID-19: Sharp increase in active cases in central zone Tuesday

The numbers are from the long weekend

Sylvan Lake residents wake up to crime spree on Thanksgiving weekend

Vehicles were broken into in various neighbourhoods around town

Lacombe family ‘feeling the love’ with furnace and air conditioner donation

Kles-Air donated their time to a family in need by installing a furnace and air conditioner

‘Don’t RIP Through Construction Zones’ says government, ARHCA and local construction company

The Alberta Government is partnering with ARHCA to promote safe safe driving in construction zones

Alberta RCMP is working to keep roads safe this Thanksgiving through #OperationImpact2020

Operation Impact’s theme this year is Safety Doesn’t Happen by Accident

Remembrance Day planners scrambling as COVID-19 upends traditional ceremonies

Legion branches are scrambling to plan stripped-down versions of the annual sombre ceremonies

COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

Maskwacis schools closed this week for COVID-19 concerns

One week shut down of Maskwacis in response to recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases in Maskwacis.

A Canadian passport is displayed in Ottawa on July 23, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Immigration lottery opens for people hoping to bring grandparents, parents to Canada

Family reunification lottery was suspended and then reinstated

Alberta government to cut up to 11,000 health-care jobs

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says the move is to save about $600 million a year

Alberta town unveils statue of coach who died in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Darcy Haugan was one of 16 people who died after the Humboldt Broncos team’s bus and a semi collided

Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect

Lightning among losers, Flames with winners in free agency

Calgary beat out the competition for Jacob Markstrom with a $36 million, six-year deal

Most Read