Handout photo issued by Just Stop Oil of two protesters who have thrown tinned soup at Vincent Van Gogh's famous 1888 work Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London, Friday Oct. 14, 2022. The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the British government to halt new oil and gas projects, said activists dumped two cans of Heinz tomato soup over the oil painting on Friday. London’s Metropolitan Police said officers arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass. (Just Stop Oil via AP)

UK: Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’

Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in London’s National Gallery on Friday to protest fossil fuel extraction, but caused no discernible damage to the glass-covered painting.

The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the British government to halt new oil and gas projects, said activists dumped two cans of tomato soup over the oil painting, one of the Dutch artist’s most iconic works. The two protesters also glued themselves to the gallery wall.

The soup splashed across the glass covering the painting and its gilded frame. The gallery said “there is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed.” The work is one of several versions of “Sunflowers” that Van Gogh painted in the late 1880s.

London’s Metropolitan Police said officers arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass.

“Specialist officers have now un-glued them and they have been taken into custody to a central London police station,” the force said in a statement.

Just Stop Oil has drawn attention, and criticism, for targeting artworks in museums. In July, Just Stop Oil activists glued themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at London’s Royal Academy of Arts, and to John Constable’s “The Hay Wain” in the National Gallery.

Activists have also blocked bridges and intersections across London during two weeks of protests.

The wave of demonstrations comes as the British government opens a new licensing round for North Sea oil and gas exploration, despite criticism from environmentalists and scientists who say the move undermines the country’s commitment to fighting climate change.

Previous story
Netflix sets $7 monthly price for its ad-supported service
Next story
CP Holiday Train returns to central Alberta communities this winter

Just Posted

HJ Cody staff Jamie Fisher, left, and principal Mike Garrow are happy to have the Period Promise project launched at the school. (Photo submitted)
HJ Cody School part of Period Promise project

The building that is proposed for a recovery treatment centre near the Summer Village of Birchcliff. (File photo by BLACK PRESS news services)
Lacombe County council urged to stop addictions recovery centre proposal

Sylvan Lake fire department’s new training facility, built in conjunction with the town of Sylvan Lake, Fire Training Solutions and Marchant Crane Inc. (Photo submitted)
Sylvan Lake’s fire department has a new training facility

The Eckville Fire Department is looking for more paid-on-call firefighters. (Photo submitted)
Eckville looking for more firefighters