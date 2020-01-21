Left to right: Daniel Adair, Chad Kroeger, Mike Kroeger and Ryan Peake of Nickelback. (Submitted photo)

VIDEO: Nickelback gears up for nostalgia tour

Canadian band joins Stone Temple Pilots for a summer tour that includes just one stop in Canada

Nickelback and Stone Temple Pilots are the latest throwback music acts to announce a nostalgia tour this summer.

Nickelback’s “All the Right Reasons 2020” tour is timed to mark the 15th anniversary of the album, which boasted a slew of mid-00’s hits including “Photograph,” “Rockstar” and “Far Away.”

The Alberta-bred rockers say they’ll be playing the album in its entirety for 46 North American dates that kick off July 19 in Raleigh, N.C., and so far features Toronto as the only Canadian date July 8.

Stone Temple Pilots will support the band on all dates, with tickets on sale Thursday.

The ’90s hitmakers join a slew of rock contemporaries set to tour this year, including a joint run by Canadian rockers Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist and The Tea Party dubbed the Saints And Sinners Tour, beginning June 26 in Penticton.

Tickets for that show go on sale Friday.

Then there’s the previously announced Alanis Morissette world tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her album “Jagged Little Pill,” featuring appearances by Garbage and Liz Phair. That 31-date tour starts June 2 in Portland, Ore., and includes a stop in Toronto on July 11.

RELATED: Canadians finally showing love for Nickelback after Trump’s tweet

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nine times lucky? Alberta’s Northern Cree takes another shot at Grammy gold

Just Posted

Fracking the official cause of Sylvan Lake earthquake last spring

Alberta Energy Regulators declared their findings in a report released last month

ATM thefts down in Central Alberta in 2019

RCMP data also shows some aspects of property crime in the rural and municipal areas drop as well

Sylvan Lake veterinarian’s winter tips for four-legged friends

Dr. Sandy Jameson shares tips to help cats and dogs to stay safe and healthy during the winter

Sylvan Lake Wranglers soar over High River Flyers

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers came out of the Sunday night game with a 5-3 victory on home ice

Bantam West Central Tigers claw to victory over Medicine Hat

The West Central Tigers defeated the Medicine Hat Hounds 4-2 at the NexSource Centre on Jan. 18.

VIDEO: Lineups outside grocery stores in St. John’s as state of emergency continues

A snowstorm on Friday dropped a whopping 76 centimetres

Energy companies owe more than double the tax to Alberta municipalities

Survey says communities are owed $173 million — up 114% since last spring

No gondola from Banff to Mount Norquay, feds say

Parks Canada dismisses proposal for gondola, Grizzly Pavilion and boardwalks

U.S. officials confirm first case of Wuhan coronavirus near Seattle

The U.S. is the fifth country to report seeing the illness

Nine times lucky? Alberta’s Northern Cree takes another shot at Grammy gold

The group originates from the Saddle Lake Cree Nation in northern Alberta

Tax revolt? Unpaid taxes from energy companies to Alberta towns more than double

The association says they are owed a total of $173 million

New post-secondary funding model in Alberta tied to performance measures

By 2022, up to 40 per cent of post-secondary funding could be linked to performance

Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to refund B.C. buyer over puppy’s behaviour

Tribunal ruled a verbal agreement to send a new dog superseded the written contract

Dean Edge wins Livestock Auctioneer Championship Midwestern Regional Qualifying Event

Semi-finals coming in June

Most Read