(Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)

VIDEO: Ponoka Stampede Colter Wall concert

First concert was on June 29

Country music artist Colter Wall took to the stage at the Ponoka Stampede on June 29.

READ MORE: 4 exciting acts on the big stage at this year’s Ponoka Stampede

More Ponoka Stampede coverage

Check out our page on Ponoka News for daily coverage of rodeo action and all you need to know about concerts, entertainment and attractions.

Ponoka Stampede

 

Colter Wall performed at the Ponoka Stampede on June 29. (Photos by Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)

Colter Wall performed at the Ponoka Stampede on June 29. (Photos by Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)

(Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)

Previous story
The 2022 Ponoka Stampede featuring several new events

Just Posted

Jahn Edlebi and his wife Souad Bitar moved to Sylvan Lake as refugees in 2018. Submitted photo
Syrian refugee couple shares pride in calling Canada home

Kjeryn Dakin / Submitted photo
Town councillor running for UCP nomination for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake constituency

Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Submitted photo
Applause to the true north and the togetherness in its diversity

Innisfail- Sylvan Lake MLA Devin Dreeshen. File photo
MLA Dreeshen excited to watch Highway 11 roundabouts become reality