The Vancouver band Washboard Union will take to the stage in the NexSource Centre on Nov. 14. Tickets are $42 each and can be purchased online or in person at the NexSource Centre. Photo Submitted

Washboard Union to kickoff Sylvan Lake’s bull riding weekend

The Town of Sylvan Lake recently announced the country band would play, Nov. 14. Tickets on sale now

Starting out an eventful and sure to be thrilling weekend of excitement this November is the award winning Canadian Country band Washboard Union.

The three-piece country group will be playing at the NexSource Centre on Nov. 14 kicking off bull riding weekend.

Aaron Grain, vocalist and guitar player with the band, said he is excited to play their first show in Sylvan Lake.

“We travel to a lot of towns we have never been to in Canada, and every town we come to we get a full blast of what it is like to live there,” Grain said.

Grain says he isn’t sure what to expect playing a show in Sylvan Lake, though every show is a just little bit different from the last. He says that is because the audience plays a huge role in each show.

“We feed off the energy during a live show… We get energy from the crowd and they get energy from us. It’s a symbiotic relationship,” he said.

“Our live shows are really important to us.”

READ MORE: Bull Riders Canada Finals coming to Sylvan Lake this November

It has been a busy year for Washboard Union; releasing an album, winning a Juno Award, touring across North America with a few stops in Europe all the while writing new songs for an upcoming album.

Grain says the band has not stopped writing new material and expects to have a new album sometime soon.

“I think by the time we come to Sylvan Lake we might be playing a few new songs that haven’t been released yet,” he said.

Grain says Washboard Union is changing what country music can mean and introducing it to many who don’t necessarily like country.

“You know we’ve had people who come up after a show and tell us they don’t like country music, but they like us. So it’s nice to see we are changing perceptions.”

Grain describes the band as contemporary trucker in the same vein as Johnny Cash. It started as the trio, made up of step-brothers Grain and Chris Duncombe and friend David Roberts, getting together to play “old trucker tunes” from bands like Red Sovine and CW McCall.

Eventually this led to them creating their own music using the same base of guitar, banjo and mandolin.

Tickets for the Nov. 14 show at the NexSource Centre are on sale, at $42 each.

Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.sylvanlake.ca or in person at the NexSource Centre.

“It is a really fun event. It is high energy and a lot of fun,” Grain said, adding, “My greatest joy is experiencing what this country has to offer.”

Follow Megan Roth on Twitter

@MeganSLN
megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Schitt’s Creek’ and its stars among Canadians with Emmy nominations

Just Posted

Washboard Union to kickoff Sylvan Lake’s bull riding weekend

The Town of Sylvan Lake recently announced the country band would play, Nov. 14. Tickets on sale now

Lacombe Corn Maze celebrates 20 years in central Alberta

Kraay Family Farms will be celebrating the occasion all season

PHOTO: Sylvan Lake business hosts free breakfast for Westerner Days

CWC Energy Services hosted a free pancake breakfast Thursday morning

Community mourns the deaths of two Maskwacis toddlers

Siblings found drowned on family’s property

Water Balance in the Sylvan Lake Watershed

The Sylvan Lake Watershed Stewardship Society submits a weekly column about the lake

Fashion Fridays: 5 casual summer dress styles

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate indecent act at By The Lake Park

Complaint said man exposed himself in Wetaskiwin

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Chiefs honour Indigenous leader wrongfully hanged in B.C. 154 years ago today

Chief Joe Alphonse says they want his remains returned to his homeland in B.C.’s Cariboo region

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate attempted armed robbery

Police seek information about alleged attack and identify suspect

Scrapie, a disease related to mad cow, found in two flocks of sheep in Alberta

Health Canada says there is no known link between scrapie and human health

Alberta oil and gas producer cleanup cost estimates set too low, says coalition

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. facing the largest bill at $11.9 billion to clean up 73,000 wells

Most Read