Washboard Union to kickoff Sylvan Lake’s bull riding weekend

The Town of Sylvan Lake recently announced the country band would play, Nov. 14. Tickets on sale now

Starting out an eventful and sure to be thrilling weekend of excitement this November is the award winning Canadian Country band Washboard Union.

The three-piece country group will be playing at the NexSource Centre on Nov. 14 kicking off bull riding weekend.

Aaron Grain, vocalist and guitar player with the band, said he is excited to play their first show in Sylvan Lake.

“We travel to a lot of towns we have never been to in Canada, and every town we come to we get a full blast of what it is like to live there,” Grain said.

Grain says he isn’t sure what to expect playing a show in Sylvan Lake, though every show is a just little bit different from the last. He says that is because the audience plays a huge role in each show.

“We feed off the energy during a live show… We get energy from the crowd and they get energy from us. It’s a symbiotic relationship,” he said.

“Our live shows are really important to us.”

It has been a busy year for Washboard Union; releasing an album, winning a Juno Award, touring across North America with a few stops in Europe all the while writing new songs for an upcoming album.

Grain says the band has not stopped writing new material and expects to have a new album sometime soon.

“I think by the time we come to Sylvan Lake we might be playing a few new songs that haven’t been released yet,” he said.

Grain says Washboard Union is changing what country music can mean and introducing it to many who don’t necessarily like country.

“You know we’ve had people who come up after a show and tell us they don’t like country music, but they like us. So it’s nice to see we are changing perceptions.”

Grain describes the band as contemporary trucker in the same vein as Johnny Cash. It started as the trio, made up of step-brothers Grain and Chris Duncombe and friend David Roberts, getting together to play “old trucker tunes” from bands like Red Sovine and CW McCall.

Eventually this led to them creating their own music using the same base of guitar, banjo and mandolin.

Tickets for the Nov. 14 show at the NexSource Centre are on sale, at $42 each.

Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.sylvanlake.ca or in person at the NexSource Centre.

“It is a really fun event. It is high energy and a lot of fun,” Grain said, adding, “My greatest joy is experiencing what this country has to offer.”

