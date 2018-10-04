WATCH: Auditions prove Sylvan’s Got Talent

The annual talent show on Nov. 2 will have 18 performances

The audition process for the second annual Sylvan’s Got Talent has come to an end.

Auditions were held this week at the Gospel Chapel on Oct. 2 and 3 throughout the evening.

Nearly 30 acts auditions over the two days of auditions. The judging panels saw a couple dancers, some musical theatre performances, a few group pieces and a large number of vocalists.

The judges will now find the decide on the best acts they saw and go from nearly 30 down to just 18.

The acts that make it one to the final performance will be notified by the judges and will have roughly one month the perfect their act.

Sylvan’s Got Talent will be held on Nov. 2 at Gospel Chapel.

Regular tickets for the show are $15 each and are available now at Timber Coffee and both Shopper’s Drug Mart locations. This year the show is also selling VIP tickets for $50 each, those can be purchased from Sun Life Financial.

Organizers say the VIP tickets are already more than half sold.

Proceeds from the show will go towards the Sylvan Lake Refugee Project.