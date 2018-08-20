WATCH: Jazz at The Lake draws a crowd for the 16th year

The annual Jazz at the Lake Festival returned to Sylvan Lake Aug. 17-19

The annual Jazz at the Lake festival returned to town once again over the weekend, drawing in crowds of locals and visitors.

The event spanned three days with events held at various locations throughout Sylvan Lake.

Concerts, jam sessions and a workshop were all part of the weekend-long festival.

The festival was headlined by jazz musician Laila Biali, who performed Saturday night and worked with Cheryl Fisher in a jazz workshop.

The festival ended with the ever popular Pubs and Clubs event, where six different jazz bands plays at different locations around town throughout the afternoon on Sunday and into the evening.