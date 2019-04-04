WATCH: Sylvan Lake choir students perform at Spring Sing

Choir students from Sylvan Lake school gathered together from Spring Sing on April 3

Choral students in elementary, middle and high school came together on April 3 for the annual Spring Sing held at H.J. Cody School’s gym.

Choirs from Sylvan Lake’s public schools, Steffie Woima, C.P. Blakely, Fox Run and H.J. Cody took their places on the risers and sang their hearts out for a standing-room-only crowd.

The gym was packed as parents, friends and family eagerly awaited their students performance and took the chance to grab a few photos and videos from the concert.

Each choir sang a few pieces from their repertoire which ranged in styles and genres.

Popular music was heard, a show tune or two and some that even earned a few laughs from the assembled audience.

Fox Run showed off the talents of their students with a few solos sprinkled throughout the songs, while Steffie Woima got the laughs by singing a new version of “The Big Bang Theory’s” ever popular song “Soft Kitty.”

The night of music was an annual fundraiser for the Sylvan Lake Music Society through the sale of 50/50 tickets. The Sylvan Lake Music Society helps students participate in music programs who may be unable to afford it.

As always, the performance took a special moment in between choirs to honour and celebrate the teachers at the elementary and middle school level.

H.J. Cody music teacher Kerry Heisler and the night’s emcee said the teacher volunteer their time for the choirs.

“…Choir is extra for these teachers. They give up their time and recesses just like the students, and we are very grateful,” Heisler said to a round of applause.

The choir from C.P. Blakey School danced and sang their heart out to an audience full of friends and family at the annual Spring Sing, April 3.