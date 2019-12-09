WATCH: Sylvan Lake choirs bring joy at annual Christmas Concert

The 32nd annual Inter-church Christmas Concert, headlined by the Sacred Massed Choir, was held at the Seventh Day Adventist Chuch on Dec. 8.
The concert was split into two performance, one in the afternoon and one in the evening.
The Sylvan Lake Sacred Massed Choir was joined by school choirs, Brooklyn Hughes and Mallets for Christ during the afternoon slot.
In the evenin, the concert was a bit longer with a few church choirs, and duets joining the Sacred Massed Choir to share the joy of the season.
The theme of this year’s concert was “come see, got and tell.” The choirs and performers all shared the story of the birth of Christ through various songs.
The Sacred Massed Choir sang 10 songs which detailed His birth in Bethleham beginning with the song ‘Rejoice’ and ending with ‘Come, See, Go, Tell.’