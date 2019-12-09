WATCH: Sylvan Lake choirs bring joy at annual Christmas Concert

The Sylvan Lake Sacred Massed Choir sang 10 songs about the birth of Chirst during the Massed Choir’s Christmas Concert Dec. 8.
A member of Sylvan Lake Sacred Massed Choir recietes the story of Jesus Christ’s birth in between songs performed by the Massed Choir. Photos be Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
The Sylvan Lake Sacred Massed Choir performs their opening number ‘Rejoice’ at the 32nd annual Christmas Concert.
The group Mallets for Christ performs ‘O Holy Night’ during the afternoon performance of the afternoon presentation of the Christmas Concert on Dec. 8. The group returned for the evening presentation as well.
Members of the C.P. Blakely Elementary School Choir performs ‘A Candle Glowing in the Window’ while holding battery-operated tea lights in their hands. The elementary school choir sang three songs Sunday afternoon as part of the Inter-Church Sacred Massed Choir Christmas Concert.
The choir from Ecole H.J. Cody High School sing the classic Christmas song ‘Here we Come a Caroling.” The choir performed three songs during the afternoon of Dec. 8 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The 32nd annual Inter-church Christmas Concert, headlined by the Sacred Massed Choir, was held at the Seventh Day Adventist Chuch on Dec. 8.

The concert was split into two performance, one in the afternoon and one in the evening.

The Sylvan Lake Sacred Massed Choir was joined by school choirs, Brooklyn Hughes and Mallets for Christ during the afternoon slot.

In the evenin, the concert was a bit longer with a few church choirs, and duets joining the Sacred Massed Choir to share the joy of the season.

The theme of this year’s concert was “come see, got and tell.” The choirs and performers all shared the story of the birth of Christ through various songs.

The Sacred Massed Choir sang 10 songs which detailed His birth in Bethleham beginning with the song ‘Rejoice’ and ending with ‘Come, See, Go, Tell.’

Most Read