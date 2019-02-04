WATCH: Sylvan Lake musicians perform for family and friends

Students from the House of Music performed in bands at Fireside on Feb. 3.

Musicians from Sylvan Lake’s House of Music performed together in bands on Sunday afternoon for friends and family.

The event was held at Fireside, which closed for the afternoon for the special event.

The bands were made up of students from the music school, and were comprised of various ages and talents. Represented in the bands were guitar players, pianists, drummers, singers and even a ukulele player.

The afternoon of music was split up into sessions to allow as many family and friends of the young musicians to come and experience their talents.

