WATCH: Washboard Union opens bull riding weekend in Sylvan Lake

Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Jason Benoit and CCMA Award-winners Washboard Union kicked off the bull riding weekend in Sylvan Lake with a concert on Nov. 14.

The concert event saw many people crowded around a stage, set up in the curling rink of the NexSource Centre.

Two more concert event will take place during the weekend, to coincide with the 2019 BRC Finals.

Following the bull riding on Nov. 15, Renegade Station and Sylvan Lake’s own, Dylan Gillett will take to the stage in the “Coors Banquet Saloon.”

Jordyn Pollard and Drew Gregory will close out the weekend Saturday night following the bull riding.

The cabaret is for ages 18+, and a ticket to the BRC finals includes entry to the evening’s cabaret.