WATCH: World-renowned illusionist, magician, escapist performs in Stettler

Matt Johnson, world-famous magician, illusionist and escapist performs two sold-out shows at the Stettler Performing Arts Centre Jan. 13. The first time he attempted to perform an escape from water on Britain’s Got Talent he had to break the glass to get out. He is placed in a tank of water chained and handcuffed. To watch video of Johnson performing an escape act at the Stettler Performing Arts Centre go to www.stettlerindendent.com. Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent