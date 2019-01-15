WATCH: World-renowned illusionist, magician, escapist performs in Stettler

READ MORE: World-renowned illusionist, magician, mentalist performing in Stettler
Stettler Variety Showcase brings Matt Johnson to Performing Arts Centre
lisa.joy@stettlerindependent.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Matt Johnson performs two sold-out shows at Stettler Performing Arts Centre
READ MORE: World-renowned illusionist, magician, mentalist performing in Stettler
Stettler Variety Showcase brings Matt Johnson to Performing Arts Centre
lisa.joy@stettlerindependent.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Lakers took on Camrose Jan. 10 at home and waked away with a 76-65 win
Sylvan Lake’s Lexie Libby undergo an operation for a new kidney, donated by her sister Emma.
Lacombe County is reminding anglers to register their huts with the “Take it Off” program
Over 600 vehicles drove the route from Red Deer and back on Jan. 12
The ladies only event will be held at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library on Feb. 1
House of Commons votes against the deal struck between Britain’s government and the EU
Matt Johnson performs two sold-out shows at Stettler Performing Arts Centre
Premier Rachel Notley announced the top baby names in Alberta in 2018; Loki didn’t make the cut
Police states many of the thefts are crimes of opportunity
Canada Games officials open time capsule from Grande Prairie Games in 1995
Read for 15 is an annual event held in connection to Family Literacy Day.
Settlement includes the designation of 11.7 full-time-equivalent Registered Nurse relief positions
Malcolm Joe D’Souza, who is 62, has been charged with one count of sexual assault
Sylvan Lake’s Lexie Libby undergo an operation for a new kidney, donated by her sister Emma.
Lacombe County is reminding anglers to register their huts with the “Take it Off” program
Stettler woman on Team Sherrer
A spokesperson said students at Ecole des Decouvreurs in the city’s LaSalle neighbourhood reported nausea, dizziness and vomiting
Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was fleeing abusive family back home
The tit-for-tat measures come after a court in northeastern China announced the death sentence for Robert Lloyd Schellenberg on Monday
It’s been a decade since Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger steered the plane into the Hudson River