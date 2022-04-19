Wetaskiwin youth theatre production puts spin on a musical classic

Wetaskiwin Youth Players production of Greece is the Word is set to open April 22, 2022

Annika Mastel sings as Medusa in Greece Is The Word. (Submitted)

Waterworks Youth Players are set to take the stage in Wetaskiwin the weekend of April 22-24, 2022, in an ancient Greek parallel to the 50’s classic musical Grease.

In this re-telling, Davidius, also known as David, is an annoying high school boy who gets placed in detention with Mandimeano, known as Mandy, who is a studious girl that never gets in trouble.

Played by James Hall and Emma Strong, the tale begins when Mandy is studying a book about ancient Greece in detention when David begins to bad mouth the Greek Gods. However, Zues happens to be listening and decides to teach the two a lesson by sending them back to ancient Greece.

“After I though of the idea of setting Grease in ancient Greece, the story pretty much wrote itself,” says writer and director of Greece is the Word, Ken Mastel.

In the play, the audience will be able to see classic Greek gods and Goddesses including Athena, Persephone, Aphrodite, Pandora, Achilles, Hercules, Apollo, and Ares. The teacher character will also be Plato.

Those who enjoy 50’s version of Grease will not be disappointed about missing classic scenes as in Greece is the Word the audience will watch as the boys fix up a chariot to Greece Lightning and Medusa is the beauty school teacher.

“Getting the kids up and dancing was surprisingly easy,” says Mastel.

“I had one mom caution me that she was certain that her son will not partake in dance. He is now one of the biggest movers.”

Melanie Nelson who plays Persephone says, “I love doing the choreography.”

The performers range in age from 12 to 17-years-old and are from the Wetaskiwin area.

Mastel says, “the biggest thrill is to see these kids develop in such a short time into wonderful performers. I hope everyone can come for this fun-filled show.”

Throughout the story Mandy worries about changing history but is conflicted when she falls in love with Hercules, and David struggles as he finds himself about to go on a date with Aphrodite while he faces off against a new enemy, Ares.

Will Mandy and David make it back to their timeline without changing history?

Tickets are available online at the Manluk Theatre website.

The Greek gods practice their routines for the song “Greece Lightning” (submitted)