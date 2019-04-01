FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017 file photo, Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during the concert of their ‘No Filter’ Europe Tour 2017 at U Arena in Nanterre, outside Paris, France. ‚Äù (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

The Rolling Stones are postponing their latest tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment.

The Stones made the announcment Saturday.

The band did not say for what Jagger needs treatment, only that he’ll make a complete recovery.

Jagger, who is 75, tweeted he’s “devastated” about the postponement but he’s working very hard to get back on stage. The tour was supposed to begin April 20 in Miami.

Ticket holders should hold onto their tickets because they will be good for the rescheduled dates, which have yet to be announced.

READ MORE: Rare white lion cubs born near China

READ MORE: No injuries after plane lands on California street

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sylvan Lake musicians honoured at festival award show
Next story
Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead in L.A.

Just Posted

Fox Run student vs teacher game raises money for Sylvan Lake Food Bank

The annual hockey game raised just shy of $150 for the local food bank

Sylvan Lake musicians honoured at festival award show

The Sylvan Celebration of Music Festival was held March 22-24, with the award show on March 30

NDP promises balanced budget later than UCP, but says UCP math is wrong

Notley’s election platform includes a balanced budget by 2023-24, expansion of $25-per-day child care

Conservatives say Rachel Notley must come clean on spending promises

United Conservatives say explain which taxes she would increase to keep her promise to balance the budget by 2023

Adopt-a-Spot litter control coming to Sylvan Lake

Town Council approved the Adopt-A-Spot program, which is similar to Adopt-a-Highway programs

Video: Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea

Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

Game of Thrones takes over Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas

Fountain show will run nightly until April 13, the day before the eighth season’s premiere.

Kenney sets date to launch carbon tax court fight if he wins election

The Alberta election takes place on April 16

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

Fireball soars when Utah officials blow up derailed train cars

The derailment occurred Saturday when 24 of the 165 cars went off the tracks

Sleeveless dresses are OK, B.C. legislature speaker says in dress code update

Darryl Plecas says a full dress code review is underway

NDP unveils universal pharmacare plan, aims program delivery by the end of 2020

Party says plan would save families who don’t currently have private drug coverage an average $550 per year

Conservative promises to filibuster budget to force more SNC-Lavalin testimony

House has heard testimony from Wilson-Raybould, Michael Wernick and Trudeau’s former principal secretary Gerald Butts

‘It still knocks you down:’ First responders reflect on Humboldt Broncos crash

First anniversary of the crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others is on April 6

Most Read