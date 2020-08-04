‘Who’s the Boss?’ gets reboot with Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano

‘Who’s the Boss?’ gets reboot with Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano

LOS ANGELES — A brand new life is ahead for the vintage sitcom “Who’s the Boss?” and its devoted fans.

Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano are set to reprise their father-daughter roles for a sequel that’s in the works at Sony Pictures Television, the studio said Tuesday.

The original series created by Martin Cohan and Blake Hunter ran from 1984 to 1992 and was a hit for ABC, if not a critical darling. A total of 196 episodes aired over its eight seasons.

The modern-day reboot revolves around Danza’s Tony Micelli, a former ballplayer and now retired housekeeper, and Milano’s Samantha. The daughter lives in the home where the original series was set and is a single mother, Sony said.

Veteran producer Norman Lear, part of the remake of his original series “One Day at a Time,” is among the “Who’s the Boss?” producers, as are Danza and Milano.

The new comedy “will explore generational differences, as well as opposing world views and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2020,” in line with Lear’s shows, Sony said in a statement.

Sony left the door open for the involvement of Judith Light, whose character Angela sparred with Tony as his employer and later romantic interest, and Danny Pintauro, who played her son, Jonathan.

They are “supportive of the new series,” the studio said. “The cast remains very close to this day and the hope is to find creative ways to work them and their characters into the show.”

Katherine Helmond, who was Emmy-nominated and won a Golden Globe for her role as Angela’s mother, Mona, died in February 2019 at age 89.

Whether the original show’s theme song, “Brand New Life,” will be heard again wasn’t announced.

Lynn Elber, The Associated Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wilford Brimley, ‘Cocoon’ and ‘Natural’ actor, dies at 85

Just Posted

COVID-19: One more death reported in central zone

Number of active cases has decreased by more than 200 since last week

Sylvan Lake proclaims first ever Pride Week

The proclamation for the week of Aug. 9-15 was submitted to the Town by the IMPACT Coalition

Sylvan Lake welcomes three new family doctors

The three doctors are practicing at the Sylvan Family Health Centre and are accepting new patients

Amid COVID-19: Some central Alberta parents want to see online learning option

Some parents will consider homeschooling if online learning isn’t available

Sylvan Lake beach crowded but people maintaining distance

‘A quick picture may give you the impression that everybody is crowded together’

Protestors for Indigenous Lives Matter gather in Wetaskiwin

Protestors gathered along 56 St Wetaskiwin, Alta. August 4, 2020 for Indigenous Lives Matter.

Sen. Murray Sinclair joins legal firm to mentor lawyers in Indigenous law

Sen. Murray Sinclair joins legal firm to mentor lawyers in Indigenous law

First cancer diagnosed in dinosaur fossil hints at communal life

First cancer diagnosed in dinosaur fossil hints at communal life

Surface of Mars shows scars of glaciers just like Canada’s High Arctic: study

Surface of Mars shows scars of glaciers just like Canada’s High Arctic: study

‘Who’s the Boss?’ gets reboot with Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano

‘Who’s the Boss?’ gets reboot with Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano

Pay cuts, seating charts, COVID screening: How one B.C. venue is bringing back concerts

Pay cuts, seating charts, COVID screening: How one B.C. venue is bringing back concerts

COVID-19 measures could disrupt rare polio-like disease

COVID-19 measures could disrupt rare polio-like disease

Employees of Don Meredith say Senate compensation process ‘totally unacceptable’

Employees of Don Meredith say Senate compensation process ‘totally unacceptable’

Andrew Furey to be next N.L. premier after winning Liberal leadership

Andrew Furey to be next N.L. premier after winning Liberal leadership

Most Read