Winter Village looking for community support to run successful season

Preparations are well underway to light up dark skies and spread joy through Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce’s Winter Village season, but organizers still need help with local donations and sponsorships.

Chamber Executive Director, Denise Bryan-Williams, said, “Preparation for this year is coming along. Last year gave the committee confidence because this time, last year, we did not know what fundraising would look like. We chose to dive in and see what was possible to nurture a positive vibe when we were collectively going through some very hard times.

“The Winter Village lights up for three months and it is a go-ahead with a November 27th light up. What we really need are donations and sponsorships. It costs between $30,000-$35,000 each year to make it happen, and we are so grateful for all of the support we have had to make this possible.”

Anyone interested in being a sponsor can reach out to the Chamber at info@sylvanlakechamber.com, or phone them at (403) 887-3048.

Williams said the Chamber has made improvements to their inconsistent sound system from last year. “Sylvan Lake can expect all lights and magic of last year with an upgraded sound system. The feedback from last year was the sound system was inconsistent, so it was a major focus this year,” she said.

Lights, fire nights, and skating may continue while adhering to all public health guidelines in place, said Williams.

“Sylvan Lake, this is for you. The Winter Village is meant to make you smile and warm your heart.

When you are down there, treat it with respect, spread the word, and take a moment to thank the many businesses and sponsors that help bring a bit of magic and light to our town.”

Event updates can be found on Sylvan Lake Winter Village’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

