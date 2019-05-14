Without Luke Perry, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ cast preps reboot

Perry, star of B.C.-shot ‘Riverdale’, died in March after a massive stroke

At an event promoting the upcoming slate of Fox shows, the cast of the “Beverly Hills, 90210” reboot remembered their castmate Luke Perry, who died earlier this year.

“Luke was a huge part of our ‘90210’ family, and personally Luke was a very large part of my life,” Jason Priestly said. “So, it’s obviously very difficult to do this without him.”

Perry had starred as Archie’s father, Fred Andrews, in the Netflix show “Riverdale,” much of which is shot in Langley, B.C.

READ MORE: Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Entitled “BH90210,” the new show isn’t a continuation of the series. Having gone their separate ways after the series ended nearly 20 years ago, the actors return as heightened versions of themselves.

In addition to Priestley, original stars Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling were in New York to promote the new show, set for a summer debut.

“The show is comedic drama, very, very heavy on the comedy side. It’s a scripted, fake reality show that follows Jason Priestly and Ian Ziering and Jennie Garth, all of us trying to get a reboot of ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ made, and what that entails,” Priestley said.

While most of the original cast will return, there is a void after Perry’s death following a massive stroke in March.

“I’m still having trouble reconciling that, so I don’t have an answer for you. It’s difficult. He was a good friend of mine,” Ziering said.

Jon Carucci, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Tim Conway of ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ dies at 85
Next story
‘Big Bang’ tops ‘Thrones’ in ratings race of fading shows

Just Posted

Former Sylvan Lake resident launches latest book

Talena Winters will launch her book at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library on Friday

Sylvan Lake bans use of charcoal barbecues in Town parks

Visitors and residents picnicking in Sylvan Lake are asked to leave the charcoal barbecues at home

Sylvan Lake resident named assistant coach Team Alberta’s U16 hockey team

Fox Run teacher Cody Reynolds was announced the assistant coach on May 9

Sylvan Lake residents teamed up to clean up the lakeshore

The second annual Team Up to Clean Up occurred in town and in the summer villages around the lake

Sylvan Lake’s first home show a success

The Sylvan Lake Home and Lifestyle Show was held in the curling rink on May 11

Trudeau offers Canadian lumber, steel to help rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral

The cathedral caught fire earlier this spring

Creepy-crawlies and octo-lollies: Calgary Stampede offers unusual midway foods

Stampede runs from July 5 to July 14

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

RCMP seize 4,500 magic mushroom doses near Canmore

Alberta RCMP Traffic Services score significant drug seizures in Banff and Jasper

Canadian drug makers hit with $1.1B suit for pushing opioids despite risks

The suit alleges the companies deceptively promoted addictive opioids despite knowing the dangers

Recount confirms United Conservatives won in tight Calgary election race

The NDP contender, Parmeet Singh Boparai, has asked for a judicial recount because of slim margin

B.C. woman, 37, among six killed in Alaska floatplane crash

The floatplanes were carrying cruise ship tourists when they collided Monday

Appeal Court upholds murder convictions in stabbing of man outside Calgary bar

Strasser-Hird, who was 18, was beaten and stabbed numerous times in 2013

Alberta nurses accuse province of breach of contract in wage talks

The union has asked to review the delay and replace the arbitrator

Most Read