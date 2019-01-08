Matt Johnson - a world-renowned illusionist, mentalist, escapologist and magician - is performing in Stettler Jan. 13. Contributed photo

World-renowned illusionist, magician, mentalist performing in Stettler

Stettler Variety Showcase brings Matt Johnson to Performing Arts Centre

Rarely impressed entertainment critic Simon Cowell called Matt Johnson’s performance “Incredible!”

Johnson – a world-renowned illusionist, mentalist, escapologist and magician who has performed in Dubai, Japan, Argentina, the U.S. and across Europe – is coming to Stettler. Stettler Variety Showcase Concert Series is bringing Johnson to the Stettler Performing Arts for two performances Jan. 13.

“We’re pretty much sold out,” said David Guba of the Stettler Variety Showcase Concert Series. “The afternoon show is sold out and the evening show is almost sold out.”

WATCH: Either we’re damsels in distress or we’re witches: Rosie and the Riveters. Why can’t we be king?

Johnson, who is originally from the United Kingdom, lives in Vancouver, B.C., and has been an illusionist for more than 20 years.

At the age of 13, he started as a magician and illusionist, picking up secrets and techniques as he travelled the world.

Johnson’s performances have been described as unique, remarkably refreshing and captivating by critics and his peers. American musicians Penn and Teller said, “Fabulous Act.” David Walliams of Britain’s Got Talent said, “We have never seen anything like it.”

His performances include the power of suggestion, mentalism, magic, stunts, audience participation and comedy. He has three signature escapes that he incorporates into some of his performances. He has appeared on shows that have been viewed in more than 60 countries and he has gone viral on YouTube with more than 20 million hits.

READ MORE: Former Stettler resident holding Christmas blues concert

Stettler Variety Showcase Concert Series, a local non-profit volunteer arts association, brings Johnson to Stettler through the Alberta Arts Touring Alliance with help from a grant from the Alberta Foundation for the Arts. The local group aims to bring quality artists and performances to rural areas.

For more information go to https://www.stettlershowcase.com.

Click for more information about Stettler Variety Showcase Concert Series.


lisa.joy@stettlerindependent.com
