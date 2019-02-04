‘Young and the Restless’ actor Kristoff St. John dead at 52

Officials say Los Angeles police were called to his home on Sunday

In this June 20, 2008 file photo, Kristoff St. John accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his work on “The Young and the Restless” at the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

“Young and the Restless” actor Kristoff St. John has died at age 52.

Officials say Los Angeles police were called to his home on Sunday and his body was turned over to the Los Angeles County coroner. The cause of death was not available.

St. John had played Neil Winters on the CBS soap opera since 1991, earning nine daytime Emmy nominations. He won a Daytime Emmy in 1992 for outstanding younger actor in a drama series and won 10 NAACP Image Awards.

He announced in September that he was engaged to model Kseniya Mikhaleva.

St. John was twice married and divorced and was the father of a son and two daughters. His 24-year-old son, Julian, died in 2014.

On Jan. 21, St. John retweeted “Grieving the loss of a child is a process. It begins on the day your child passes, and ends the day the parent joins them.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian Screen Awards trying ‘different style of awards show’ with no host

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake RCMP reduced rural crime in area through pilot program

Sylvan Lake and Wetaskiwin RCMP participated in a new pilot program in 2018

‘Be smart about your choices,’ MADD presentation tells Sylvan Lake students

Grade 7-9 students at Mother Teresa School attended at MADD presentation, Jan. 31

New clothing donation bins help support Sylvan Lake Community Partners

Sylvan Lake and Area Community Partners has joined together with Clothing for a Cause

VIDEO: Our Lady of the Rosary students perform “Louis la grenouille”

The french play was performed multiple times on Jan. 31 by six different casts.

Central Alberta bracing for massive snowstorm

30 cm of snow expected to accumulate by Sunday

Jury set for deliberations at US trial of El Chapo

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman faces life in prison if convicted

Grisly details emerge at serial killer Bruce McArthur’s sentencing hearing

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018

Three killed in train derailment near Field, B.C.

The incident occured east of Field, B.C. early this morning

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate 16-year-old Amy Okeymow

She may be in Red Deer or Maskwacis

Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis

Canada and its Lima Group allies are meeting to discuss the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela

Sexual misconduct: Six French women and journalists face defamation claim

14 women allege Denis Baupin groped, sexted and otherwise harassed them

Bighorn provincial parks session held in Red Deer

Hundreds came out to Westerner Park’s Harvest Centre Sunday afternoon

Historica Canada asks Conservatives to pull spoof of ‘Heritage Minute’

Organization says it doesn’t approve of parodies being used for partisan political purposes.

Come together: Super Bowl Sunday, the last stand of live TV

Of the 10 highest-rated television programs in U.S. history, nine were Super Bowls and one was the finale of ‘M.A.S.H.’

Most Read