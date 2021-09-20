A wider representation of western Canada in the federal election

On the evening of Sept . 7, the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce hosted an in-person federal candidate forum.

Those in attendance included Matthew Watson (Libertarian Party), Megan Lim (People’s Party of Canada), Harry Joujan (Maverick Party), incumbent Blaine Calkins (Conservative Party of Canada), and Joan Barnes (Independent).

“I don’t feel fairly represented anymore,” said Watson, the Libertarian party Candidate.

“(With the Libertarians) it is a free vote on everything, there has to be discussion, there has to be proper consultation,” he said.

“The divisiveness in this country is getting worse and worse and worse, and that’s why I’m running. I couldn’t stand by and see that. I want to listen to people, I want to have the uncomfortable conversations. We might not see eye to eye on a lot of things, but lets talk about it anyways.”

PPC candidate Megan Lim shared her opinions on what would be in the best interest of Albertans.

“I believe that as Albertans, we want more freedom, less government control and more autonomy from the bureaucrats in Ottawa,” she said.

”Erin O’Toole is not a true Conservative, and I do not believe that he opposes Justin Trudeau,” she said.

“Their policies are the same in many areas, including the carbon tax, their intentions of balancing the budget, following orders from Theresa Tam, the WHO (World Health Organization), and the UN (United Nations), shutting down your businesses, locking you in your homes, preventing you from going to church, mandating our workers, like nurses, teachers, and police officers to get vaccinated against their will.”

Maverick Party candidate, Harry Joujan, said that the focus of his party will continue to reflect the voices of people in Alberta.

“If a Maverick Party candidate does not fight for the west, he no longer in that party. We are not concerned with what the east wants, needs or desires.

“They can negotiate that for themselves, but for the first time, we have a choice to send a party that will negotiate just for the needs of the west, that understands the needs of the west, and doesn’t water down their message when they leave the west.”

CPC candidate Blaine Calkins said that his party aspires to build a strong, united and inclusive nation.

“I remember the first three terms of my time in Ottawa serving under Stephen Harper. Our country was united, Albertans were prosperous, the biggest problem that we had as Conservative MPs in central Alberta was that there was more jobs available to Albertans, than there were people to actually do it,” he said.

He added, “My Conservative friends in Quebec that fight for pipelines just as hard as Conservatives here in Alberta do. There are more people in Quebec that actually want the pipeline to go through, than not. We just need to get the job done with a leader that respects provincial jurisdictions and can negotiate fairly and equitably and kindly.”

Independent candidate Joan Barnes shared her concern of communism entering Canada, with this being a vital opportunity for people to take a stand for what matters most to them.

“We need to fix Canada, we’ve got communism coming. These are little issues, we’ve got a bigger issue in Canada that’s communism coming into our Canada right now, and if we don’t do something about it today, you can vote your conscience, or you can vote because you are afraid of vote-splitting.

“I am just saying we need a voice, that can put the voice back to the people, that they can be heard in Ottawa.”

Voters head to the polls on Sept. 20.

