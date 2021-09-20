From top left: Justin Trudeau (Liberal), Jagmeet Singh (NDP), Erin O'Toole (Conservative). From bottom left: Yves-Francois Blanchet (Bloc Quebecois), Maxime Bernier (PPC), Annamie Paul (Green). (Canadian Press photos)

CANADA VOTES: Polls now open in country’s 2021 federal snap election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2021 snap election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, Annamie Paul’s Greens., Yves-François Blanchet’s Bloc Quebecois and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada.

Polls are open in Alberta from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where you can vote:

To find out your local poll location, visit the Elections Canada website and type in your street address. Alternatively, Canadians can look at your voter registration card. Voters can only visit their specified polling location.

Elections Canada has warned that due to staffing shortages from the pandemic, some voters may experience a wait to cast their ballot.

Masks are mandatory in polling locations, but proof of vaccine is not required.

Who is running in Red Deer-Lacombe riding?

  • Joan Barnes, Independent
  • Blaine Calkins, Conservative Party of Canada
  • Tanya Heyden-Kaye, New Democratic Party
  • Harry Joujan, Maverick Party
  • Megan Lim, People’s Party of Canada
  • David Ondieki, Liberal Party of Canada
  • Matthew Watson, Libertarian Party of Canada

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here

Check out Sylvan Lake News website and our Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

Canada Election 2021

Previous story
A wider representation of western Canada in the federal election
Next story
Meet the candidate: Red Deer – Lacombe (People’s Party of Canada)

Just Posted

Red Deer has the third most active COVID-19 cases in the province, behind only Calgary and Edmonton. (Black Press File Photo)
Red Deer up to 778 active cases of COVID-19

Photo by Elections Canada
Sylvan Lakers head to polls this morning

From left, diveres John McCuaig and Stacy Chonica returning after a morning of diving to clean up underwater trash. Reeti Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
A morning’s cleanup leaves town with a neater lake and shoreline

A voter casts their ballot in the advance polls, in Chambly, Que., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Canada’s first-ever pandemic election culminates today as Canadians from coast-to-coast go to the polls to choose the 338 MPs to sit in the House of Commons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Are you voting in today’s federal election?