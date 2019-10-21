ELECTION: Red Deer-Lacombe awaiting results

Ballots are being counted for the riding

The polls have closed across Alberta, and the polls have just closed in British Columbia as well.

The nation is waiting to see who will lead the next government and whether or not it will be a minority government.

In the Red Deer-Lacombe riding none of the polls are closed, as of publishing no polls are reporting results in the riding.

There are 93,050 elibible voters in the riding, according to Elections Canada.

The Red Deer Lacombe riding has five candidate; Blaine Calkins, CPC; Laura-Lynn Thompson, PPC; Lauren Pezzella, NDP; Tiffany Rose, LPC and Sarah Palmer, GPC.