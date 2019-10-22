The polling station at the Campbell River Community Centre was busy around lunch time as citizens cast their vote in the 43rd federal election on Oct. 21, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Federal election saw 66% of registered voters hit the polls across Canada

Roughly 18 million people cast their ballots, voting in a Liberal minority government

Voter turnout was relatively average in last night’s federal election, with nearly 66 per cent of eligible electors heading to the polls across Canada.

Just under 18 million of the 27 million registered voters cast their ballots, according to Elections Canada. A record-breaking 4.7 million of those votes were cast during advance polling over Thanksgiving long weekend.

READ MORE: Liberals return with minority government in Election 2019

In 2015, 68.5 per cent of eligible voters took part in the federal election – the highest turnout in at least two decades.

The country also saw a record number of expatriates vote – roughly 31,800 or the 55,500 who were registered. In September, the federal government reversed a previous decision to allow expats who had been out of the country for five years or longer the right to vote.

LIVE MAP: Results in Canada's 2019 federal election

Elections Canada said that the 2019 overall turnout will likely increase as they count the number of voters who registered on Election Day.

Higher voter turnout often points to more engagement in political issues among a country’s citizens. This election, some of the key issues included affordability, climate change and health care.

Most Read